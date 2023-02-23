Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a blockchain powered cybersecurity Company that provides immutable data authentication using advanced cryptography and develops & disseminates WEB3.0 solutions with emphasis on the entertainment industry announces a change in its leadership team.

Effectively immediately, Kaiser Akbar, Interim CEO, is no longer with the company.

The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Mr. Paul Carroll as Group President (the Company's "President") and new Interim Chief Executive officer (the interim "CEO"). Pursuant to customary CSE approvals Mr. Carroll's tenure will take effect as of March 1, 2023.

The Company has further strengthened its operational and development team with the appointment of Mr. Daniel Johnson to the newly created position of Global Head of Business Development.

Pursuant to SoLVBL's previous announcement dated October 26, 2022 - Closing of Its Acquisition of Darkhorse Films Limited - the company has focused on the integration of its Q technology into the Darkhorse FILM 3.0 blockchain powered technology stack, leveraging the capability of Q by SoLVBL to securely distribute films and associated content digitally.

"SoLVBL is at an important inflection point in its evolution. The acquisition of Darkhorse Films has created exciting new market opportunities that enable the validation of Q and the company's patented digital record authenticity technology. We are delighted to welcome both Mr. Carroll and Mr. Johnson to our leadership team as we embark on an important year of growth. Strong leadership with expertise in cyber-security and digital distribution is a requisite at this juncture of growth," commented Vikas Gupta, Chair of the Board of Directors, SoLVBL. "Mr. Carroll brings years of expertise, proven leadership, and sharp business acumen to SoLVBL and the Board is extremely confident that Mr. Carroll is the ideal person to effectively lead the company through its next chapter. In his position as Global Head of Business Development, Mr. Johnson will lead business development initiatives across our existing and new business lines, building significant partnerships with both cybersecurity and digital agencies. Mr. Johnson has built a coveted network throughout the film, music, television, sport and social media industries. He has assisted in the development of some of the world's most televised shows including The X factor and he has worked alongside top executives from MTV, SkyTV, BBC, Sony Music, Island Records and sports stars from England, France and Italy."

Mr. Carroll is a dedicated, C-Suite professional with over 30+ years of operational, technical, digital, financial and corporate governance experience. For the past 20+ years Mr. Carroll has operated as a highly strategic hands-on CEO. Mr. Carroll specializes in the operational and financial remodeling of highly scalable digital focused companies, his key strengths include business leadership, the development and execution of corporate reporting strategies whilst maintaining high levels of operational governance. Since 2015 Mr. Carroll has had a strong focus on blockchain powered best business practices and the global adoption of distributed ledger technology including its strategic implementation, operational/digitized cash flow modeling, digital e-commerce & sales development and more recently, company consolidation via mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Carroll Stated: "The combination of Darkhorse Films and SoLVBL's Q technology represents a secure, robust and highly scalable opportunity. Leveraging from the Darkhorse Films digital distribution capability we can not only secure and distribute high value content but this integration also serves as a compelling validation of Q. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity ahead and welcome the confidence the Board of Directors has placed in me."

Commenting on his newly appointed position Mr. Johnson noted: I'm thrilled to be taking on the role of Global Head of Business Development. I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundations the team has in place and assisting the company with its financial and operational growth plans."

AGORACOM: OUR IR PARTNERS

This News Release is available on the Company's official and Verified Discussion Forum AGORACOM, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

For more information visit: https://agoracom.com/ir/SoLVBLSolutionsInc.

About Darkhorse Films Limited:

Darkhorse Films is a 100% owned subsidiary of SoLVBL Solutions Inc. It is a blockchain powered Business to Business ("B2B") and Direct to Customer ("DTC") movie production and digital content studio.

Darkhorse's e-commerce operations include a digital sales platform, a digital marketplace and a full vertically integrated ecosystem. Darkhorse specializes in the deployment of cutting-edge digital assets to the burgeoning movie and television industries and the Next-Gen digital content enthusiasts. Darkhorse acts as a global gateway where sales of traditional and digital assets take place directly to customers within Darkhorse's and its partners' global ecosystems. Darkhorse links and commercialize the traditional and the new forward-thinking consumer with the worlds of film, television, music and digital e-commerce.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative blockchain powered cybersecurity and data authentication Company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Investor Relations

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: investors@solvbl.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155908