Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") announces the commencement of its Phase 5 diamond drilling campaign at its York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Starting at the A Zone North Target, this drilling campaign is designed to continue testing the high-grade mineralization at, and north of the A Zone, after which the drill rig to the K Zone area, Pinnacle Lake target, and then to the No. 4 Brook target. These four target areas are spread across a large area measuring 2,500 metres by 2,000 metres, areas that have been identified as potentially base metal mineralized targets with a lack of historic drill-testing. These areas provide significant upside potential to find new copper zinc silver mineralization thereby increasing the footprint of high-grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralization within the property.

This Phase 5 drilling campaign will feature a series of 13 to 20 holes that will comprise up to 3,500 metres or more of diamond drilling. The figure below shows where the drilling locations are planned. The Company has identified these target areas through the interpretation and combination of its 2022 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey along with information from the recent and historical geological work, IP and electromagnetic ("EM") survey results.





Figure 1: York Harbour Metals map Plan of Phase 5 Diamond Drilling Targets

President & CEO Bruce Durham commented, "Previous campaigns were designed to reconfirm the presence of, and evaluate high-grade VMS mineralization proximal to the historic known mineralization and also collect the necessary data for a potential future initial resource estimate. With all of that information in hand and with the results of our recent IP survey we are in a position to begin drill testing of new target areas as we begin to test the potential size of the base metal mineralized bodies within the property. The project boasts great infrastructure and location and quality of mineralization Now it's all about how much mineralization we can define property wide."

"Today's news is about commencing drilling at the York Harbour Project, which we are excited about. We would like to take this opportunity to invite existing shareholders and potential new ones for a webinar on March 13th, 2023. This webinar will focus on sharing our pathway forward plans for the York Harbour Project, and it will also discuss and highlight the new Rare Earth-focused Bottom Brook Property and our exploration plans there," commented Bruce Durham, President & CEO.

Topics to be discussed that focus on the Bottom Brook property include rare earths - not so much 'rare' as 'Critical', our reliance on China, recent developments and incentives, forward projections of market perspectives and future requirements. A review of the history and potential of the Bottom Brook property will also be presented.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., Director of York Harbour, and Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company with a focus on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland.

The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the Company intends to continue drill testing more than 11 known mineralized zones and explore additional volcanogenic massive sulphide targets.

The Company recently announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Element ("REE") project also located in western Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project covers 13,025 hectares and is located next to the Trans Canada Highway just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour plans to actively identify priority new drill targets with soil geochemical sampling and geological mapping followed by a substantial drill program scheduled later this year.

