Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - High Fusion Inc. (CSE: FUZN) ("High Fusion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that yesterday it has entered into a licensing agreement ("Licensing Agreement") with MJ Direct Inc. and has an agreement to amend certain terms of the August 2018 senior secured convertible debentures ("Debentures").

MJ Direct agreement

The Licensing Agreement with MJ Direct Inc. pertains to the licensing of a software application for direct delivery of cannabis in California. The MJ Direct web site mjdirect.com as well as the MJDirect application has been specifically developed for direct consumer delivery. The application is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Through the Licensing Agreement, High Fusion will have the exclusive right to the MJ Direct software and intellectual property for two years which will allow the Company to enter the rapidly growing direct delivery market in California.

"Recent changes to the laws in California, have opened up the market for direct delivery across the state and have made delivery the fastest growing segment of the California cannabis market," said John Durfy, the CEO of High Fusion. "We are very excited about our licensing arrangement with MJ Direct and look forward to growing this portion of our business."

The terms of the Licensing Agreement provide for the exclusive use of software and intellectual property by the Company for two years and a one-time licensing fee of US$500,000 (Canadian $675,000) the payment for which will be satisfied through the issuance of multiple voting shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share resulting in the issuance of 6,750,000 multiple voting shares. The Licensing Agreement also provides the Company with an exclusive option to purchase 100% of MJ Direct for US$1.5 million. Such option may be exercised at any date during the 2 year term of the Licencing Agreement and is payable in multiple voting shares at a price of $.50.

Debenture Amendment

The Company is pleased to announce that yesterday it has agreed with the holders of the Debentures to amend certain terms of the Debentures and to issue subordinated voting shares for outstanding interest due. The amendments include: (i) extension of the maturity to August 3, 2024; (ii) reduction in interest rate from 24% back to the original semi-annual interest payments at 10% per annum in cash or 12% per annum payable in the form of shares of the Company as calculated based on the 20 day VWAP on each payment date of December 31 and June 30; (iii) issuance of 25,299,564 subordinated voting shares representing interest due to the holders of the Debentures; (iv) waiver of the conversion price adjustment provision for issuances of up to 10,125,050 multiple voting shares including 6,750,000 multiple voting shares to be issued to MJ Direct; and (v) an amendment to the restated subordination and postponement agreement with the holders of the Debentures to provide security against the Oregon property owned by the Company to support vendor and creditor obligations.

About High Fusion Inc.

High Fusion Inc. (formerly Nutritional High International Inc.) is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls licenses in California and Colorado.

High Fusion has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo. The Company's main portfolio includes the OutCo and Thrive brands recently acquired.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please visit www.high-fusion.com.

For further information, please contact:

High Fusion Inc.

Robert Wilson, Chief Financial Officer

416-666-4005

Email: rwilson@nutritionalhigh.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155918