Former Head of Product at Twitter, Udezue will lead all aspects of product development for the SaaS platform

Typeform, the intuitive form-builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced the appointment of Oji Udezue as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Udezue will oversee Typeform's product strategy, development, and execution, including all features, extensions, and integrations within the Typeform portfolio which includes a suite of AI-powered products like VideoAsk. Udezue will also be responsible for aligning customer needs with product opportunities, driving the strategies that continue to position Typeform as a leader in this increasingly competitive space.

"Oji truly embodies the product function-he thinks and breathes product, engineering, and strategy," said Typeform CEO Joaquim Lechà. "Typeform has always prioritized the products and features that deliver consequential value to our customers, while enabling them to create remarkable experiences. With Oji's previous experience and leadership in the conversational tech space, we're excited to see how he will continue to push the envelope and deliver world-class products, features and integrations for the Typeform suite."

Udezue brings decades of product experience to Typeform, most recently serving as the Head of Product for Creators and Conversation at Twitter. Previously, he also held roles at Microsoft, Atlassian, and Calendly where he served as Chief Product Officer as the company reached the $1B unicorn valuation.

"I am thrilled to join the team and spearhead the explosive growth of Typeform," said Udezue. "Typeform's customers-and our customers' customers-rave about the exceptional experiences our platform delivers, and I look forward to continuing to revolutionize the way brands and people interact."

Udezue is also a Founder and Managing Partner of the Kernel Fund, which invests in African start-ups. Additionally, he has a long-term personal focus on mentoring underrepresented product managers, designers, and entrepreneurs. Udezue is a graduate of University of Southern California, UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, and Columbia Business School.

For more information about Typeform, please visit typeform.com.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns data collection into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

