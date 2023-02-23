

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) reported 2022 earnings of $1.1 billion, or $5.52 per share, compared with $907 million, or $4.67 per share in 2021. Operating earnings for the year were $1.2 billion, or $6.10 per share, compared with 2021 operating earnings of $1.2 billion, or $5.99 per share.



Fourth quarter earnings per share was $1.31 compared to $1.57, prior year. Operating earnings per share increased to $1.31 from $1.05. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



David Ruud, DTE CFO, said: 'The company successfully met its financial goals while providing reliable, affordable service for our customers. We are well positioned to meet our financial goals in 2023 and over the longer-term.'



DTE Energy confirmed 2023 operating EPS guidance of $6.09 - $6.40.



