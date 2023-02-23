Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("Québec Innovative Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a purity analysis on silica samples which have indicated over 98% pure silicon dioxide ("SiO2").

QIMC delivered silica samples of varying sizes and geometric specifications to HPQ Silicon Inc. (see December 13, 2022 news release), which received positive feedback in January, 2023 (see January 27, 2023 news release). Representatives of each of the different samples from Zone 1 at the Charlevoix Silica Project were also sent to ALS Geochemistry for purity analysis all of which returned results of greater than 98% pure SiO2 with an average of 98.67%.

"We are very pleased that our first run with the pilot plant was successful in producing multiple products with greater than 98% purity. One of our main objectives for 2023 is to further purify the silica by adding a series of sorting steps to the pilot plant to produce over 99% pure silica products." Stated Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of QIMC.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has begun the process of engaging the various stakeholders and applying for the permits required for the 2023 work programs planned for QIMC's silica projects, as well as the geological hydrogen and helium projects (see January 12 & February 10, 2023, news releases for more detail).

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp., and a "Qualified Person" for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a diversified portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the new green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada as well as its various other silica properties in Québec.

