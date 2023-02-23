The board of directors of MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik A.S. ("MNGA") has announced its intent to distribute a cash dividend of TRY 662 million (TRY 16.76 per ordinary share), or approximately $35 million ($0.89 per ordinary share) based on the exchange rate from S&P CapitalIQ as of February 17, 2023, for the fiscal year 2022 subject to the approval of its shareholders in its upcoming general assembly to holders of record of MNGA's ordinary shares as of the general assembly date.

Assuming the previously announced proposed business combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. ("Golden Falcon") is consummated, and the Available Cash Condition (as defined in the business combination agreement) of $30 million is satisfied, on a pro forma basis, this dividend would equate to $0.55 per ordinary share, resulting in a 5.5% dividend yield based on an illustrative $10.00 price per share. MNGA expects to distribute a cash dividend for the fiscal year 2023 on a constant-currency basis and intends to maximize its future dividend payments, subject to applicable local accounting and regulatory requirements, including, among other things, MNGA's results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, contractual restrictions and other factors that the board of directors may deem relevant. In addition, MNGA's ability to pay dividends may be limited by covenants of any existing and future outstanding indebtedness MNGA or its subsidiaries incur. MNGA may also distribute advanced dividends, which would allow for dividend payments more than once per year, in accordance with the applicable law.

Sedat Özkazanç, MNGA's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our ability to distribute this dividend and establish our dividend policy going forward demonstrates our confidence in our ability to continue to operate profitably."

Contacts:

For Golden Falcon Media Inquiries

Salamander Davoudi, Tancredi Intelligent Communication, fullcirclecapital@tancredigroup.com

For MNGA Media Inquiries

Ipek Akyildiz, Corporate Communications Manager, ipek.akyildiz@mngairlines.com

Michael Bowen, Managing Director, ICR Inc, MNGAirlines@icrinc.com