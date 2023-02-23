Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Michael Thompson will be presenting on March 3rd at 10:10 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company exploring for near surface, high grade gold. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise with a particular emphasis on Northwestern Ontario, an emerging prolific gold district. The company is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Huronian gold project, a former gold producing mine located close to the multi-million-ounce Moss Lake gold project. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com

For further information:

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Michael Thompson

President& CEO

807-285-3323

michaelt@kesselrunresources.com

information@kesselrunresources.com