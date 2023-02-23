To help drive wallet share and deepen member relationships through mobile channels

Pulsate is pleased to announce its partnership with CUNA Mutual Group. The platform enables credit unions and community banks to grow wallet share and deepen member relationships with personalized offers delivered at the right time and place. Through this strategic partnership CUNA Mutual Group's CMFG Fintech Solutions division will add Pulsate to its suite of offerings.

"The credit union industry is going through a digital transformation with mobile at the forefront of its future. Mobile banking is now used by 80% of people and 72% of consumers say that personalized communications in the mobile channel is a key factor in their choice of financial products. Pulsate enables us to offer our wide network of credit union customers an opportunity to future proof their business while better serving their members with real-time relevant offers delivered at right time and place," said Ronny Chapman, SVP Technology Solutions at CUNA Mutual Group.

Pulsate currently works with 250 credit unions and community banks, reaching over 19 million consumers with its personalized offers delivered through push notifications, in-app messages, newsfeeds and email.

Pulsate uses in depth data to segment and profile members and match them with the right offerings. It intelligently triggers these offers to be delivered at the right time and place. By leveraging real-time behavioral analytics, Pulsate supports members on their decision-making journey, automating the delivery of next best messages based on real-time actions, further deepening member relationships and growing wallet share.

"We are on a mission to help credit unions keep and strengthen their personal connections with members in the mobile world. Our customers see the impact of replicating the human touch in the digital world with 28x improvements in engagement and conversions. We are delighted to be working with CUNA Mutual Group and its CMFG Fintech Solutions team to bring Pulsate to credit unions as part of its ongoing ethos and commitment to always help the industry better serve its members" said Sarah Martin, CEO, Pulsate.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile first, personalized communications platform. The platform enables customers to grow wallet share and deepen relationships with data driven personalized, localized, and relevant mobile communications.

Pulsate works with over 250 credit unions and community banks reaching 19 million consumers. The company's investors include CMFG Venture, the capital arm of CUNA Mutual. To learn more please visit www.pulsatehq.com

About CUNA Mutual Group

Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005054/en/

Contacts:

Rosemary Turley

VP of Marketing

M: +353 86 829 1393

E: rosemary.turley@pulsatehq.com