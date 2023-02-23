Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Win Square Finance, a leading complex lending and commercial finance specialist in Sydney, Australia, headed by Ruban Sohana, has announced its plans to expand into investment property sales with the launch of a new company called Win Square Property Group. The new business will expand into investment property sales and establish a separate leadership team. Win Square Property Group will provide clients with an opportunity to build their wealth and investment portfolios, with the launch scheduled for the second half of 2023.

The announcement was made by the Director of Win Square Finance, Ruban Sohana, who has over a decade of experience in the finance industry and is accredited with more than 50 lenders. He saw a gap in the market and decided it was the perfect time to launch. His expertise puts Win Square Property Group in an advantageous position to get the best outcomes for clients and help them achieve their financial goals.

"We have helped hundreds of people get approved for mortgages, and it's such a rewarding feeling," said Ruban Sohana. "Launching this investment property sales business with Win Square Property Group will allow the team to assist even more clients in building their wealth and property portfolios, and I am looking forward to it."

The new business will be launched online via the company's own website and promoted on Ruban Sohana's social media channels. Win Square Finance has already established itself as a reliable and trusted provider of complex lending and commercial finance solutions, and the expansion into investment property sales with Win Square Property Group is an exciting next step for many clients who wish to build wealth in property.

"Our vision has always been to provide our clients with access to a large panel of lenders with an extensive range of loan products. Now Win Square Property Group is able to assist clients further by offering investment property sales," said Ruban Sohana for Win Square Property Group. "We are confident that this new business will be a great success and we look forward to helping our clients build their wealth and investment portfolios."

Media Contact:

Company Name: Win Square Finance

Contact Person: Ruban Sohana

City: Sydney

State: New South Wales

Country: Australia

Website: https://www.winsqfin.com.au/

Email: ruban@winsqfin.com.au

