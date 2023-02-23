DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Corporate Adviser Update

23 February 2023

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

CORPORATE ADVISER UPDATE

The Company announces that Peterhouse Capital Ltd has resigned as corporate adviser to the Company, with effect from close of business on 23 February 2023. The Company would like to thank Peterhouse for its services to-date.

The Company has agreed engagement terms with a replacement corporate adviser and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell

