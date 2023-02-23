Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
23.02.2023 | 18:01
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Corporate Adviser Update

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Corporate Adviser Update

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Corporate Adviser Update 23-Feb-2023 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 February 2023

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

CORPORATE ADVISER UPDATE

The Company announces that Peterhouse Capital Ltd has resigned as corporate adviser to the Company, with effect from close of business on 23 February 2023. The Company would like to thank Peterhouse for its services to-date.

The Company has agreed engagement terms with a replacement corporate adviser and a further announcement will be made in due course.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 225448 
EQS News ID:  1567363 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567363&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2023 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.