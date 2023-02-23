Report Explores Market Dynamics, Routes to Residency, and Global Financial Conditions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global real estate brokerage franchise network, has revealed its inaugural report on Europe, India, and United Arab Emirates. Based on findings from a live, network-wide virtual event hosted by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO, Christy Budnick with network leaders from Greece, India, Italy, Spain, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, the report details trends and topics shaping the markets for the year ahead.

"It is events like the Europe, India, and United Arab Emirates 2023 Report that further connect our community of real estate professionals around the world," said Christy Budnick, CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "It was great to hear the expert opinions of our global leaders on their markets each share an optimistic and energized outlook, while keeping a sharp eye on local dynamics, geopolitical events, and global financial influences."

The report uncovers an increasing demand for luxe vacation rentals in Greece, takes a deep dive into Portugal's new Golden Visa rules, explores fascinating real estate opportunities emerging in Italy, and more.

Key findings featured in the report include:

Due to the growing demand, experts are recommending visitors schedule their vacation rental property at least six to nine months in advance. Italy Generational changes are leading to new and exciting real estate opportunities in Italy including castles and special properties as the younger generation forego family estates in search for smaller, more manageable properties. There are great incentives for foreign buyers offered by the government for investment. "We have more castles available, or other special properties, than apartments in Milan right now," said Marcus Benussi, managing partner and office manager at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties Agency.

Generational changes are leading to new and exciting real estate opportunities in Italy including castles and special properties as the younger generation forego family estates in search for smaller, more manageable properties. There are great incentives for foreign buyers offered by the government for investment. "We have more castles available, or other special properties, than apartments in Milan right now," said Marcus Benussi, managing partner and office manager at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties Agency. Portugal Portugal's Golden Visa requirements may have changed recently, but that's not slowing interest from investors and the demand for property in Portugal by foreigners is higher than ever. While foreign buyers were previously predominantly drawn to The Algarve, new areas in Portugal are becoming popular, including Lisbon, Alentejo, Comporta, Porto, and Aveiro.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the only global real estate brokerage franchise that is boldly focused on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, with best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools and a worldwide network that's committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,600 offices across 4 continents and 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Caribbean, and India, the network represents more than $154.7 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. Among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, the network brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

