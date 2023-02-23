Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Green Impact Partners (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the GreenGas Colorado Partnership and provide an update on its previously disclosed sale of a 50% equity interest in Future Energy Park and Iowa RNG to Amber Infrastructure Group ("Amber Infrastructure").

Completed 50% sale GreenGas Colorado for $60 million

GIP's sale of a 50% interest in GreenGas Colorado to Amber Infrastructure for $60 million closed today as expected.

50% sale of Future Energy Park and Iowa RNG for $485 million update

GIP continues to progress all final development permits, which have now cleared all notification periods, and is working collaboratively with government agencies to work through the administrative components. Following receipt of final permits and the close of project debt, which is expected in the next few months, with equity fully funded, GIP will receive approximately $340 million in 2023 to build Future Energy Park and Iowa RNG, with both projects slated to begin construction in 2023. The remaining $145 million of sale proceeds is payable when the projects commence commercial operations. Preliminary closing conditions have been satisfied prior to entering into the strategic partnership agreement.

Following the close of Future Energy Park and Iowa RNG, GIP expects to have approximately $70 million in available cash at the end of 2023 and anticipates developing five additional projects expected to start construction in 2023 and early 2024.

When commercial operations of Future Energy Park commence, combined with the other projects mentioned above, the Company is forecasting to have a run-rate EBITDA of approximately $225 million exiting 2025.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is focused on creating a more sustainable future and inclusive planet by developing clean energy. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG and clean bio-energy projects, with the intention of building, owning, and operating a portfolio of producing facilities, and participates in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during every stage of the project lifecycle - from idea generation through to operations. GIP has a growing portfolio of RNG and clean bio-energy projects under development, representing over $2 billion in capital expenditures over the next three years. In its pursuit of net zero earth impact, GIP is positioned to be a leading producer of decarbonizing energy in North America. GIP's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP.V. For more information about GIP and its projects, visit www.greenipi.com .

Investor/Analyst Inquires:

(236) 476-3445 or investors@greenipi.com

Media Inquiries:

media@greenipi.com

Amber Infrastructure Group

Amber Infrastructure ('Amber') is an international infrastructure specialist, focused on investment origination, development, asset management and in Europe, fund management. Amber's core business focuses on infrastructure assets across the public, transport, energy, digital and demographic infrastructure sectors that support the lives of people, homes and businesses internationally.

Amber is headquartered in London with offices in Europe, North America and Australia and employs approximately 170 infrastructure professionals. Amber has been in a strategic partnership with the Hunt Group of Companies ('Hunt') in the US since 2015. Learn more at www.amberinfrastructure.com.

