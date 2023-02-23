Record Revenue in 2022 of $2.3 billion, up 3% year-over year (or up 12% year-over-year at constant currency)

2022 GMV decreases 4% year-over-year to $4.1 billion (or increases 2% year-over-year at constant currency)

Q4 2022 Revenue decreases 5% year-over-year (or increases 2% year-over-year at constant currency) to $629 million

Q4 2022 Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") decreases 12% year-over-year (or decreases 5% year-over-year at constant currency) to $1.1 billion

Q4 2022 Digital Platform GMV decreases 12% year-over-year (or decreases 6% year-over-year at constant currency) to $1.0 billion

Q4 2022 Brand Platform GMV decreases 15% year-over-year (or decreases 3% year-over-year at constant currency) to $100 million

Q4 2022 Gross Profit Margin of 41.1% (a decrease of 600 bps year-over-year) and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin of 31.5% (a decrease of 90 bps year-over-year)

Q4 2022 Loss after Tax of $177 million

Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(35) million

Cash and Cash Equivalents of $734 million as of December 31, 2022

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) ("Farfetch" or the "Company"), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

José Neves, Farfetch Founder, Chairman and CEO, said: "I am proud to report Farfetch adeptly navigated unprecedented macro headwinds throughout 2022 to deliver growth on a constant currency basis, with full year GMV of $4.1 billion. Our performance also means we captured market share on a 3-year stack basis, with GMV nearly doubling since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a truly remarkable accomplishment.

"Farfetch enters 2023 as a significantly more efficient business following our strategic reorganization and cost rationalizations. Our solid start to the year gives me confidence 2023 will be a Year of Execution with growth building throughout the year as we comp the previous year's macro headwinds and launch exciting new partners to deliver strong growth, Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow.

"The mission to be the global platform for luxury is now more relevant than ever, and Farfetch continues to advance towards that exciting vision."

Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch, said: "I'm pleased to report our fourth quarter 2022 results which demonstrate that we continue to deliver solid underlying performance, are managing to navigate unprecedented external factors and are clearly focused on the actions needed to return the business to profitability and generating positive free cash flow in 2023. Our long term trajectory has been one of strong GMV growth, operating cost leverage and improving full year Adjusted EBITDA margins. We expect to return to this position by the end of 2023, which will be a great year for Farfetch."

Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in thousands, except per share data, Average Order Value, Active Consumers or as otherwise stated):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") 1,289,145 1,139,929 4,229,874 4,058,501 Revenue 665,651 629,173 2,256,608 2,316,680 Adjusted Revenue (1) 571,095 545,020 1,924,104 1,995,027 Gross profit 313,380 258,420 1,016,511 1,023,175 Gross profit margin 47.1 41.1 45.0 44.2 Profit/(loss) after tax 96,890 (176,665 1,470,611 344,855 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 36,103 (34,598 1,638 (98,715 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 6.3 (6.3 0.1 (4.9 Basic Earnings per share ("EPS") 0.27 (0.44 4.02 0.93 Diluted EPS (0.23 (0.66 (1.07 (1.85 Adjusted EPS (1) (0.03 (0.25 (0.55 (0.92 Digital Platform: Digital Platform GMV 1,146,153 1,012,500 3,677,988 3,492,515 Digital Platform Services Revenue 431,469 422,248 1,385,678 1,419,721 Digital Platform Gross Profit 229,885 199,955 730,253 726,589 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 53.3 47.4 52.7 51.2 Digital Platform Order Contribution (1) 139,909 132,904 438,432 454,580 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin (1) 32.4 31.5 31.6 32.0 Active Consumers (in thousands) 3,687 3,918 3,687 3,918 Average Order Value ("AOV") Marketplace 635 549 612 574 AOV Stadium Goods 288 257 308 286 Brand Platform: Brand Platform GMV 117,178 100,159 467,505 455,160 Brand Platform Revenue 117,178 98,241 467,505 477,146 Brand Platform Gross Profit 69,257 43,424 241,516 234,483 Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin 59.1 44.2 51.7 49.1 (1) See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics" on Page 21 for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.

Recent Business Highlights

Digital Platform

In the fourth quarter 2022, third-party transactions generated 80% of Digital Platform GMV; Third-Party Take Rate was 32.4%, supported by record media solutions revenue which increased more than 50% year-over-year First-Party Original generated 4% of Digital Platform GMV in fourth quarter 2022

The Farfetch Marketplace continued to offer customers the most extensive selection of in-season luxury fashion on a global platform from over 1,400 sellers, as supply from both multi-brand retailers and e-concession partners continued to increase year-over-year to total stock units of over 15 million in fourth quarter 2022

Continued to build on digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to increase personalization and drive engagement on the Farfetch Marketplace Launched 'FARFETCHED for you', powered by our proprietary algorithm, which recommends a weekly set of up to 100 new pieces curated to each customer's personal style Leveraged augmented reality technology in launching interactive 3D viewer tool for select handbags available on the Farfetch Marketplace In North America, introduced 'Violet Code Approved' by Farfetch on the Farfetch Marketplace

Media Solutions continued to sign new accounts including Longchamp, Etro, and Jil Sander, and featured new and innovative campaigns including: Valentino's Fall Winter 22 'Pink PP' Collection which provided Private Clients early access to the collection and exclusive products The reveal of Ferragamo's new creative direction by Maximillian Davis with an exclusive Spring Summer 23 capsule on Farfetch

FPS launched additional Harrods e-concessions-as-a-service launches including Balmain , and Cashmere in Love

e-concessions-as-a-service launches including , and Launched installments of Farfetch BEAT, the concept retail series that introduces exclusive product experiences to an international audience: Partnered with Esteban Cortázar in the re-release of some of his most iconic designs worn by Paris Hilton, Ashanti, and Kim Cattrall, for exclusive launch on the Farfetch Marketplace In January 2023, Palm Angels curated a limited-release package for the Farfetch Marketplace that include customizable versions of their University sneakers Off-White joined forces with the legendary Chicago Bulls to create an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection in February 2023

Featured Gucci's Cosmogonie galaxy installation at our Browns boutique in London

Cosmogonie galaxy installation at our Browns boutique in London In January 2023, in partnership with Outlier Ventures, a leader in early-stage Web3 incubation, launched the second cohort of the Dream Assembly Base Camp

New Guards Group

New Guards brands continued to focus on direct-to-consumer channels while creating culturally relevant collections: At the Abu Dhabi Formula One race , Palm Angels unveiled a partnership with Haas F1 to add its creative lens to the team's content and channels as its 'EntArtainment Curator' Isamaya Ffrench joined Off-White as Beauty Curator in February 2023



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Summary

Gross Merchandise Value (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Digital Platform GMV 1,146,153 1,012,500 3,677,988 3,492,515 Brand Platform GMV 117,178 100,159 467,505 455,160 In-Store GMV 25,814 27,270 84,381 110,826 GMV 1,289,145 1,139,929 4,229,874 4,058,501

GMV decreased $149.2 million from $1,289.1 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $1,139.9 million in fourth quarter 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, GMV would have decreased 5.3% year-over-year. Digital Platform GMV decreased $133.7 million from $1,146.2 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $1,012.5 million in fourth quarter 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Digital Platform GMV would have decreased 6.0% year-over-year.

Digital Platform GMV performance in fourth quarter 2022 reflects continuing headwinds from the suspension of trade in Russia, where trade has been ceased since March 2022, and mainland China, where regional COVID-19 restrictions continued to impact trade during the fourth quarter. Digital Platform GMV performance also reflects a decrease in Marketplace AOV from $635 to $549 driven by the currency translation impact of the strengthening of the US Dollar, as well as a decline in average selling price, which was partially offset by an increase in the number of items per order.

Brand Platform GMV decreased 14.5% year-over-year from $117.2 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $100.2 million in fourth quarter 2022. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Brand Platform GMV would have decreased 3.4% year-over-year. The decrease on a constant currency basis was driven by a change in the delivery schedule in shipping of the Spring-Summer 2023 collections.

In-Store GMV increased 5.6% year-over-year from $25.8 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $27.3 million in fourth quarter 2022. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, In-Store GMV would have increased 16.8% year-over-year. The increase on a constant currency basis was driven by additional openings of New Guards brands' stores in the last twelve months, as well as like-for-like growth from existing stores.

Revenue (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Digital Platform Services third-party revenue 270,817 243,127 845,941 827,224 Digital Platform Services first-party revenue 160,652 179,121 539,737 592,497 Digital Platform Services Revenue 431,469 422,248 1,385,678 1,419,721 Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue 94,556 84,153 332,504 321,653 Brand Platform Revenue 117,178 98,241 467,505 477,146 In-Store Revenue 22,448 24,531 70,921 98,160 Revenue 665,651 629,173 2,256,608 2,316,680

Revenue decreased $36.5 million year-over-year from $665.7 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $629.2 million in fourth quarter 2022, representing year-over-year decline of 5.5%. The decrease was driven by a decrease in Digital Platform Revenue of 3.7% to $506.4 million, a 16.2% decrease in Brand Platform Revenue to $98.2 million, partially offset by 9.3% growth in In-Store Revenue to $24.5 million. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue would have increased 2.2% year-over-year.

Digital Platform Services Revenue decreased 2.1% year-over-year driven by third-party revenue. Digital Platform Services first-party revenue increased 11.5% as compared to the previous year, primarily driven by increased sales of first-party products on the marketplace supported by increased clearance activity. Digital Platform Services third-party revenue decreased year-over-year by 10.2% impacted by the same factors driving GMV, partially offset by growth in advertising revenue. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Digital Platform Services Revenue would have increased 4.4% year-over-year.

Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue represents the pass-through to consumers of delivery and duties charges incurred by our global logistics solutions, net of any Farfetch-funded consumer promotions, subsidized shipping and incentives. Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue decreased 11.0% year-over-year, less than the overall Digital Platform GMV decline of 11.7%, resulting from a slight increase in pass-through of such costs to consumers in fourth quarter 2022.

Brand Platform Revenue decreased 16.2% year-over-year, which was greater than the decline in GMV, due to the reduction of revenue of $1.9 million generated by the net economic loss from the Reebok partnership that commenced in March 2022. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Brand Platform Revenue would have decreased 5.0% year-over-year.

Cost of Revenue (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Digital Platform Services third-party cost of revenue 88,440 79,265 288,286 253,049 Digital Platform Services first-party cost of revenue 113,144 143,028 367,139 440,083 Digital Platform Services cost of revenue 201,584 222,293 655,425 693,132 Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue 94,556 84,153 332,504 321,653 Brand Platform cost of revenue 47,921 54,817 225,989 242,663 In-Store cost of goods sold 8,210 9,490 26,179 36,057 Cost of revenue 352,271 370,753 1,240,097 1,293,505

Cost of revenue increased $18.5 million, or 5.2%, year-over-year from $352.3 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $370.8 million, driven by increases in cost of revenue in each segment.

Digital Platform Services cost of revenue increased year-over-year primarily due to an increased mix of first-party revenue, partially offset by a decrease in third-party Digital Platform Services cost of revenue.

Gross profit (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Digital Platform third-party gross profit 182,377 163,862 557,655 574,175 Digital Platform first-party gross profit 47,508 36,093 172,598 152,414 Digital Platform Gross Profit 229,885 199,955 730,253 726,589 Brand Platform Gross Profit 69,257 43,424 241,516 234,483 In-Store Gross Profit 14,238 15,041 44,742 62,103 Gross profit 313,380 258,420 1,016,511 1,023,175

Gross profit decreased $55.0 million, or 17.5%, year-over-year, to $258.4 million in fourth quarter 2022. Gross Profit Margin decreased 600 bps year-over-year to 41.1%, driven by margin declines across all three segments.

Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin decreased 590 bps to 47.4% in fourth quarter 2022, from 53.3% in fourth quarter 2021, as Digital Platform Services costs of revenue increased at a higher rate than Digital Platform Services revenue. The decrease in Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin was driven by the decline in Digital Platform first-party Gross Profit Margin, as a result of continued stock clearance and provisioning activity on Browns products.

Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin decreased 1,490 bps year-over-year to 44.2%, driven by the recognition of the net economic loss from the Reebok partnership in fourth quarter 2022, the impact of stock clearance activity and non-recurring discounts received from vendors in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Demand generation expense 89,976 67,051 291,821 272,009 Technology expense 30,746 26,416 131,408 120,024 Share-based payments 49,344 67,095 196,167 244,856 Depreciation and amortization 69,679 85,972 251,198 332,775 General and administrative 156,554 199,551 591,644 729,857 Other items 7,077 14,078 18,730 34,082 Selling, general and administrative expense 403,376 460,163 1,480,968 1,733,603

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $56.8 million or 14.1%, year-over-year, from $403.4 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $460.2 million in fourth quarter 2022.

Demand generation expense decreased $22.9 million, or 25.5%, year-over-year to $67.1 million in fourth quarter 2022. As a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue, Demand generation expense was 15.9% compared to 20.9% in fourth quarter 2021. This decrease was driven by increased marketing efficiencies and continued redistribution of spend between territories during fourth quarter 2022, such as the strategic decision to pull-back spend from the United States.

Our total investment in technology, which includes technology expense and our investments in longer term development projects which are treated as capital items, remained largely flat at 11.6% of Adjusted Revenue in fourth quarter 2022 and 11.3% in fourth quarter 2021.

Technology expense primarily relates to maintenance and operations of our platform features and services, as well as software, hosting and infrastructure expenses, which include three globally distributed data centers, including one in Shanghai, which support the processing of our growing base of transactions. Technology expense decreased $4.3 million in fourth quarter 2022 year-over-year, or 14.1%. This was driven by an increase in investments into capitalizable longer term development projects, including marketplace initiatives and re-platforming projects, as well as benefits from cost efficiencies in fourth quarter 2022.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $16.3 million, or 23.4%, year-over-year from $69.7 million in fourth quarter 2021 to $86.0 million in fourth quarter 2022. This was primarily due to the amortization of the $364.1 million intangible asset recognized in relation to the Reebok partnership in March 2022 as well as increased amortization expense driven by increased technology investments, where qualifying technology development costs are capitalized and amortized over their useful lives.

Share-based payments increased $17.8 million, or 36.0% year-over-year in fourth quarter 2022 due to increased equity-settled grants in 2022 and a lower credit from share price movements related to employment-related taxes in fourth quarter 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021.

General and administrative expense increased $43.0 million, or 27.5%, year-over-year in fourth quarter 2022. Cost savings arising from the streamlining of our cost base, including headcount reductions, were more than offset by an increase in realized foreign exchange losses and hedging losses, the consolidation of businesses acquired over the past year, and marketing initiatives to support New Guards brands. Additionally, in fourth quarter 2021 there was a reversal of accrued variable compensation which did not recur in fourth quarter 2022.

General and administrative expense increased as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue to 36.6% compared to 27.4% in fourth quarter 2021. This increase was primarily driven by slower growth in Adjusted Revenue and the factors mentioned in General and administrative expense above.

Gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Remeasurement gains on put and call option

liabilities 59,013 112,890 384,122 638,987 Fair value gains on embedded derivative

liabilities 157,949 38,030 1,638,837 667,028 Fair value remeasurement of previously held

equity interest 784 Fair value remeasurement of equity investment

carried at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") (3,782 (7,225 Loss on disposal of investment carried at FVTPL (178 Gains on items held at fair value and

remeasurements 216,962 147,138 2,023,743 1,298,612

The $112.9 million of remeasurement gains on put and call option liabilities in fourth quarter 2022 are related to a $51.7 million gain on the remeasurement of the put and call option over the 40% of Palm Angels' share capital not owned by New Guards, a $39.0 million gain on the remeasurement of the put and call option resulting from the November 2020 strategic agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba Group") and Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA ("Richemont"), a $18.5 million remeasurement gain in connection with Chalhoub Group's put option over their non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited, and a $3.8 million gain on the remeasurement of the put option over Alanui S.r.l.

The $59.0 million remeasurement gains on put and call option liabilities in fourth quarter 2021 were related to a $61.1 million gain on the put and call option resulting from the November 2020 strategic agreement with Alibaba Group and Richemont, a $7.2 million remeasurement gain in connection with the Chalhoub Group's put option over the non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited, and a $0.7 million gain on the put and call option over the non-controlling interest in Alanui S.r.l., partially offset by a $10.0 million loss on the put and call over the 40% share capital in Palm Angels not owned by New Guards.

The $38.0 million of fair value gains on embedded derivative liabilities in fourth quarter 2022 were primarily driven by the decrease in our share price during the period. The fair value gains on embedded derivative liabilities in fourth quarter 2022 were comprised of the following revaluation gains on our convertible senior notes: (i) $6.3 million fair value gains related to $250 million 5.00% notes due in 2025 (the "February 2020 Notes"); (ii) $20.3 million fair value gains related to $400 million 3.75% notes due in 2027 (the "April 2020 Notes"); and, (iii) $11.4 million fair value gains related to $600 million 0.00% notes due in 2030 (the "November 2020 Notes"). These notes have provided strong liquidity to fund ongoing capital needs and invest in various growth initiatives.

The $157.9 million fair value gains on embedded derivative liabilities in fourth quarter 2021 were primarily driven by the decrease in our share price during the period. The fair value gains on embedded derivative liabilities in fourth quarter 2021 were comprised of $22.4 million fair value gains related to the February 2020 Notes, $92.1 million fair value gains related to the April 2020 Notes and $43.4 million fair value gains related to the November 2020 Notes.

Impairment losses on tangible and intangible assets (in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Impairment losses on tangible assets (4,639 (19,945 Impairment losses on intangible assets (11,779 (93,806 (11,779 (116,787 Impairment losses on tangible and intangible

assets (11,779 (98,445 (11,779 (136,732

Impairment losses of $98.4 million in fourth quarter 2022 primarily comprise $93.8 million relating to intangible assets, including goodwill, and $4.6 million relating to tangible assets allocated to smaller cash generating units ("CGUs") within the Company. The impairment resulted from our annual impairment assessment, primarily reflecting the macroeconomic environment. No impairments were noted on significant CGUs in fourth quarter 2022.

Profit/(Loss) After Tax

Profit/(loss) after tax decreased $273.6 million year-over-year from a $96.9 million profit in fourth quarter 2021 to a $176.7 million loss in fourth quarter 2022, primarily driven by a decrease in gross profit of $55.0 million, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $56.8 million, a decrease in gains on items held at fair value and remeasurements of $69.8 million and $98.4 million of impairment losses.

EPS and Diluted EPS

Fourth quarter 2022 basic EPS was $(0.44) and diluted EPS was $(0.66). Diluted EPS assumes that the Chalhoub liability, the Palm Angels liability and Farfetch China Holdings Ltd ("Farfetch China") liability held on the statement of financial position at December 31, 2022 would have been settled in shares at the beginning of fourth quarter 2022. As such, diluted EPS excludes the gains on items held at fair value and remeasurements related to the Chalhoub liability, Palm Angels liability, Farfetch China liability, net of any applicable tax.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA declined by $70.7 million to a loss of $34.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin declined from 6.3% to (6.3%) in fourth quarter 2022, primarily due to growth in general and administrative expenses and a decline in Adjusted Revenue.

Liquidity

Liquidity as of December 31, 2022 was comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $734.2 million. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $628.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from $1,363.1 million at December 31, 2021, was primarily driven by a net cash outflow from operating activities of $536.6 million primarily as a result of funding working capital; the strategic minority common equity investment of $200.0 million in the Neiman Marcus Group in May 2022, and cash payments for business combinations and intangible assets of $222.5 million, partially offset by a $369.1 million increase in cash from the net proceeds of the $400.0 million Term Loan.

Foreign Exchange Rate Fluctuations

"Constant currency" means translating current period financial data at the prior year average exchange rates applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated.

Three months ended December 31, Three months

ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2022 at constant

currency GMV $1,289,145 $1,139,929 (11.6%) $1,221,177 (5.3%) Digital Platform GMV 1,146,153 1,012,500 (11.7%) 1,077,840 (6.0%) Brand Platform GMV 117,178 100,159 (14.5%) 113,194 (3.4%) In-store GMV 25,814 27,270 5.6% 30,144 16.8% Revenue 665,651 629,173 (5.5%) 680,420 2.2% Digital Platform Services Revenue 431,469 422,248 (2.1%) 450,480 4.4% Brand Platform Revenue 117,178 98,241 (16.2%) 111,361 (5.0%) Year ended December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2022 at constant currency GMV 4,229,874 4,058,501 (4.1 4,316,716 2.1 Revenue 2,256,608 2,316,680 2.7 2,525,162 11.9

Our financial information is presented in U.S. dollars, which differs from the underlying functional currencies of certain of our subsidiaries (including New Guards whose functional currency is the euro), exposing us to foreign exchange translation risk on consolidation. This risk is currently not hedged and therefore our results of operations have in the past, and will in the future, fluctuate due to movements in exchange rates when currencies are translated into U.S. dollars.

At a subsidiary level we are also exposed to transactional foreign exchange risk because we earn revenues and incur expenses in a number of different foreign currencies relative to the relevant subsidiary's functional currency, mainly the pound sterling and the euro. Movements in exchange rates therefore impact our subsidiaries and thus, our consolidated results and cash flows. We hedge a portion of our core transactional exposures using forward foreign exchange contracts and foreign exchange option contracts; however, we are exposed to fluctuations in exchange rates on the unhedged portion of the exposures.

Outlook

Uncertainties resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic particularly in the China region, suspension of trade in Russia, macroeconomic factors and geopolitical turmoil could have material impacts on our future performance and projections. Several factors that could potentially impact our future performance include, among others:

disruptions to our operations, fulfilment network, and shipments;

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates;

weakened consumer sentiment and discretionary income arising from macro-economic conditions;

increased costs to support our operations;

slowing e-commerce consumer activity as vaccinations gain acceptance and populations resume to pre-pandemic activities and lifestyles; and

reduced demand for our offerings and services.

The following reflects Farfetch's expectations for Full Year 2023 as of February 23, 2022:

Group GMV of approximately $4.9 billion

Digital Platform GMV of approximately $4.2 billion

Brand Platform GMV of approximately $0.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 1% to 3%

Conference Call Information

Farfetch Limited will host a conference call today, February 23, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results as well as expectations about Farfetch's business. Listeners may access the live conference call and accompanying slides via live webcast at http://farfetchinvestors.com, where listeners can also access Farfetch's earnings press release. Following the call, a replay of the webcast and slide presentation will be available at the same website for at least 30 days.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations For the three months and year ended December 31 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue 665,651 629,173 2,256,608 2,316,680 Cost of revenue (352,271 (370,753 (1,240,097 (1,293,505 Gross profit 313,380 258,420 1,016,511 1,023,175 Selling, general and administrative expenses (403,376 (460,163 (1,480,968 (1,733,603 Impairment losses on tangible assets (4,639 (19,945 Impairment losses on intangible assets (11,779 (93,806 (11,779 (116,787 Operating loss (101,775 (300,188 (476,236 (847,160 Gains on items held at fair value and

remeasurements 216,962 147,138 2,023,743 1,298,612 Share of results of associates (20 19 (52 68 Finance income 863 31,327 12,599 38,369 Finance costs (17,419 (54,445 (86,441 (148,557 Profit/(loss) before tax 98,611 (176,149 1,473,613 341,332 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,721 (516 (3,002 3,523 Profit/(loss) after tax 96,890 (176,665 1,470,611 344,855 Profit/(loss) after tax attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 101,431 (171,336 1,466,487 359,287 Non-controlling interests (4,541 (5,329 4,124 (14,432 96,890 (176,665 1,470,611 344,855 Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the parent Basic 0.27 (0.44 4.02 0.93 Diluted (0.23 (0.66 (1.07 (1.85 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 378,260,245 390,772,558 364,696,712 384,986,092 Diluted 472,844,249 423,128,903 472,357,995 465,689,374

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income/(loss) For the three months and year ended December 31 (in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Profit/(loss) after tax 96,890 (176,665 1,470,611 344,855 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the

consolidated

statement of operations (net of tax): Exchange (loss)/gain on translation of foreign operations (4,483 25,169 (20,017 (12,194 Gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges recognized in equity 2,804 26,704 (12,825 (60,463 Loss/(gain) on cash flow hedges reclassified and reported

in net profit 1,296 24,952 (11,951 74,975 Hedge discontinuation loss/(gains) transferred to

statement of operations 164 (23,223 Loss on cash flow hedges recognized in equity time

value (1 (2,552 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to the

consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Remeasurement loss on severance plan (77 (168 (77 (168 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net

of tax (461 76,821 (47,422 (21,073 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of

tax 96,429 (99,844 1,423,189 323,782 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 103,001 (94,583 1,421,809 338,395 Non-controlling interests (6,572 (5,261 1,380 (14,613 96,429 (99,844 1,423,189 323,782

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 Non-current assets Other receivables 31,225 21,204 Deferred tax assets 13,334 19,566 Intangible assets 1,359,657 1,547,830 Property, plant and equipment 97,063 91,141 Right-of-use assets 195,549 187,640 Investments 17,937 218,977 Investments in associates 69 138 Total non-current assets 1,714,834 2,086,496 Current assets Inventories 255,664 345,969 Trade and other receivables 374,706 492,565 Current tax assets 10,201 16,193 Short term investments 99,971 Derivative financial assets 8,010 472 Cash and cash equivalents 1,363,128 734,221 Total current assets 2,111,680 1,589,420 Total assets 3,826,514 3,675,916 Liabilities and equity Non-current liabilities Provisions 60,545 12,166 Deferred tax liabilities 156,025 127,348 Lease liabilities 180,915 178,247 Employee benefit obligations 12,948 2,930 Derivative financial liabilities 872,428 206,564 Borrowings 515,804 892,700 Put and call option liabilities 836,609 169,218 Other financial liabilities 13,367 298,244 Total non-current liabilities 2,648,641 1,887,417 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 806,406 740,848 Provisions 14,585 12,053 Current tax liability 5,189 6,075 Lease liabilities 33,594 36,996 Employee benefit obligations 8,296 2,403 Derivative financial liabilities 21,118 22,041 Put and call option liabilities 8,321 26,029 Other financial liabilities 9,748 36,433 Total current liabilities 907,257 882,878 Total liabilities 3,555,898 2,770,295 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the parent 88,608 748,214 Non-controlling interests 182,008 157,407 Total equity 270,616 905,621 Total equity and liabilities 3,826,514 3,675,916

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31 (in thousands) 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (476,236 (847,160 Adjustments to reconcile operating loss to net cash outflow from operating activities: Depreciation 49,564 54,689 Amortization 201,634 278,086 Non-cash employee benefits expense 219,932 290,331 Impairment losses on tangible assets 19,945 Impairment losses on intangible assets 11,779 116,787 Impairment of investments 134 99 Change in working capital Increase in receivables (164,656 (105,977 Increase in inventories (104,838 (85,610 Increase/(decrease) in payables 115,025 (73,582 Change in other assets and liabilities Decrease in non-current receivables 13,551 10,500 Decrease in other liabilities (44,227 (52,890 Decrease in provisions (68,128 (50,707 Increase/(decrease) in derivative financial instruments 5,663 (53,741 Income taxes paid (41,351 (37,368 Net cash outflow from operating activities (282,154 (536,598 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (27,295 (73,860 Payments for property, plant and equipment (28,854 (22,191 Payments for intangible assets (167,707 (148,679 Payments for investments (9,794 (210,003 Increase in short-term investments (100,000 Decrease in short-term investments 100,019 Interest received 2,994 8,917 Proceeds on disposal of investment 1,461 Net cash outflow from investing activities (330,656 (344,336 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of the principal elements of lease payments (26,251 (33,938 Interest paid and fees paid on loans (32,791 (26,699 Transaction costs paid relating to capital contribution from non-controlling interest (25,000 Dividends paid to holders of non-controlling interests (23,016 (17,129 Acquisition of non-controlling interests (18,514 Settlement of equity-based awards (6,119 (4,409 Proceeds from borrowings, net of issue costs 369,113 Payment for the repurchase of convertible loan notes (32,500 Proceeds from exercise of employee share-based awards 36,833 2,546 Capital contribution from non-controlling interest 500,000 Net cash inflow from financing activities 405,142 256,984 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (207,668 (623,950 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,573,421 1,363,128 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,625 (4,957 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,363,128 734,221

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in (deficit)/equity (in thousands) Share

capital Share

premium Merger

reserve Foreign

exchange reserve Other

reserves Accumulated

losses (Deficit)/equity

attributable to

owners of the parent Non-

controlling

interests Total

(deficit)/equity Balance at January 1, 2021 14,168 927,931 783,529 (7,271 467,565 (4,013,120 (1,827,198 168,556 (1,658,642 Changes in equity/(deficit) Profit after tax for the period 1,466,487 1,466,487 4,124 1,470,611 Other comprehensive (loss) (17,273 (27,405 (44,678 (2,744 (47,422 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (17,273 (27,405 1,466,487 1,421,809 1,380 1,423,189 Loss on cashflow hedge transferred to inventory 2,066 2,066 2,066 Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs 333 333 333 Early conversion of convertible loan notes 653 630,976 631,629 631,629 Share-based payment equity settled 61,282 159,831 221,113 221,113 Share-based payment reverse vesting shares 51 54,626 (24,486 30,191 30,191 Acquisition of non-controlling interest (11,613 (11,613 (6,901 (18,514 Dividends to non-controlling interests (23,016 (23,016 Non-controlling interest arising on purchase of asset 20 23,767 23,787 50,453 74,240 Shares issued on purchase of subsidiary 6 4,374 4,380 4,380 Step acquisition 2,434 2,434 Non-controlling interest put option (150,070 (150,070 (150,070 Farfetch China Holdings Ltd put call option (744,163 (744,163 (744,163 Capital contribution from non-controlling interests 488,863 488,863 (13,875 474,988 Other (2,519 (2,519 2,977 458 Balance at December 31, 2021 15,231 1,641,674 783,529 (24,544 59,520 (2,386,802 88,608 182,008 270,616 Balance at January 1, 2022 15,231 1,641,674 783,529 (24,544 59,520 (2,386,802 88,608 182,008 270,616 Changes in equity Profit after tax for the period 359,287 359,287 (14,432 344,855 Other comprehensive loss (12,013 (8,879 (20,892 (181 (21,073 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (12,013 (8,879 359,287 338,395 (14,613 323,782 Gain on cashflow hedge transferred to inventory (844 (844 (844 Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs 364 4,135 4,499 4,499 Share-based payment equity settled 88,375 158,389 246,764 246,764 Share-based payment reverse vesting shares 14 5,872 34,620 40,506 40,506 Dividends to non-controlling interests (17,764 (17,764 Non-controlling interest arising on purchase of asset 5,493 5,493 Repayment of convertible loan note 184 34,128 34,312 34,312 Other 37 (4,063 (4,026 2,283 (1,743 Balance at December 31, 2022 15,793 1,685,809 783,529 (36,557 172,829 (1,873,189 748,214 157,407 905,621

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations in relation to the suspension of trade in Russia, the impact of regional COVID-19 restrictions on orders in mainland China, actions we are taking to streamline our cost base, Palm Angels' partnership with Haas F1, future financial or operating performance, planned activities and objectives, anticipated growth resulting therefrom, strategic initiatives and partnerships, our growth and expected performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, statements regarding our profitability, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "enable," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "might," "target," "seek" or the negative of these terms and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: macroeconomic factors, natural disasters, pandemics or other unexpected events that may adversely affect our business; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; our global operations involve additional risks, such as exposure to local economic or political instability, for example, in connection with the war between Russia and Ukraine; purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; our reliance on a limited number of luxury sellers for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on luxury sellers to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on third-party warehouse partners; delays and disruptions with suppliers and distribution partners; New Guards' dependence on its production, inventory management and fulfilment processes and systems; the operation of retail stores subjects us to numerous risks, some of which are beyond our control; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our reliance on highly complex software, which may contain undetected errors; our ability or the ability of third-parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our reliance on third-party providers to host certain websites and applications; our ability to successfully utilize our data; our ability to manage our growth effectively; the increasing impact of and focus on environmental, social and governance matters could increase our costs, harm our reputation and adversely affect our financial results; José Neves, our Chief Executive Officer, has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our website at http://farfetchinvestors.com. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NOTES AND DISCLOSURES

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics

This release includes certain financial measures not based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution, Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin and constant currency information (together, the "Non-IFRS Measures"), as well as operating metrics, including GMV, Digital Platform GMV, Brand Platform GMV, In-Store GMV, Active Consumers and Average Order Value. See the "Definitions" section below for a further explanation of these terms.

Management uses the Non-IFRS Measures:

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives; and

to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

The Non-IFRS Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner. We present the Non-IFRS Measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance, and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies. Management believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including the Non-IFRS Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Many investors are interested in understanding the performance of our business by comparing our results from ongoing operations period over period and would ordinarily add back non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and items that are not part of normal day-to-day operations of our business. By providing the Non-IFRS Measures, together with reconciliations to IFRS, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Items excluded from the Non-IFRS Measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. The Non-IFRS Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for loss after tax, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

such measures do not reflect revenue related to fulfilment, which is necessary to the operation of our business;

such measures do not reflect our expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect our share-based payments, income tax benefit/(expense) or the amounts necessary to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any costs for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Revenue should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business and are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the Non-IFRS Measures we use may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, not all companies or analysts may calculate similarly titled measures in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using the Non-IFRS Measures only as supplemental measures.

Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS. We believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our digital platform productivity, efficiency and performance. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance because they take into account demand generation expense and are used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented.

Constant currency information should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of or as superior to, the Company's operating performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Farfetch reports under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Farfetch provides earnings guidance on a non-IFRS basis and does not provide earnings guidance on an IFRS basis. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in the fair value of cash-settled share-based payment liabilities; foreign exchange gains/(losses) and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

Reconciliations of the historical non-IFRS measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in the accompanying tables.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measures, which are profit/(loss) after tax and profit/(loss) after tax margin, respectively:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Profit/(loss) after tax 96,890 (176,665 1,470,611 344,855 Net finance expense 16,555 23,118 73,842 110,188 Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,721 516 3,002 (3,523 Depreciation and amortization 69,679 85,972 251,198 332,775 Share-based payments (1) 49,344 67,095 196,167 244,856 Gains on items held at fair value and remeasurements (2) (216,962 (147,138 (2,023,743 (1,298,612 Other items (3) 7,077 14,078 18,730 34,082 Impairment losses on tangible assets 4,639 19,945 Impairment losses on intangible assets 11,779 93,806 11,779 116,787 Share of results of associates 20 (19 52 (68 Adjusted EBITDA 36,103 (34,598 1,638 (98,715 Revenue 665,651 629,173 2,256,608 2,316,680 Profit/(loss) after tax margin 14.6% (28.1 65.2 14.9 Adjusted Revenue 571,095 545,020 1,924,104 1,995,027 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.3% (6.3 0.1 (4.9 1. Represents share-based payment expense. 2. Represents (gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements. See "gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements" on page 25 for a breakdown of these items. 3. Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities. See "other items" on page 25 for a breakdown of these expenses. "Other items" is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Revenue to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Revenue:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue 665,651 629,173 2,256,608 2,316,680 Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue (94,556 (84,153 (332,504 (321,653 Adjusted Revenue 571,095 545,020 1,924,104 1,995,027

The following tables reconcile Revenue at constant currency to the most directly comparable IFRS performance measure, which is Revenue:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, 2022 Digital Platform

Services Digital Platform

Fulfilment

Revenue Brand Platform In-Store Total Revenue 422,248 84,153 98,241 24,531 629,173 Foreign exchange impact 28,232 7,023 13,120 2,873 51,247 Revenue at constant currency 450,480 91,176 111,361 27,404 680,420 Revenue growth (2.1 (11.0 (16.2 9.3 (5.5 Foreign exchange impact on revenue growth 6.5 7.4 11.2 12.8 7.7 Revenue growth at constant currency 4.4 (3.6 (5.0 22.1 2.2

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) Year ended December 31,

2022 Total Revenue 2,316,680 Foreign exchange impact 208,482 Revenue at constant currency 2,525,162 Revenue growth 2.7 Foreign exchange impact on revenue growth 9.2 Revenue growth at constant currency 11.9

The following table reconciles Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measures, which are Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, respectively:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Digital Platform Gross Profit 229,885 199,955 730,253 726,589 Less: Demand generation expense (89,976 (67,051 (291,821 (272,009 Digital Platform Order Contribution 139,909 132,904 438,432 454,580 Digital Platform Services Revenue 431,469 422,248 1,385,678 1,419,721 Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin 53.3% 47.4 52.7 51.2 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin 32.4% 31.5 31.6 32.0

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Earnings per share:

(per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Earnings/(loss) per share 0.27 (0.44 4.02 0.93 Share-based payments (1) 0.13 0.17 0.54 0.64 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.09 0.11 0.36 0.44 Gains on items held at fair value and remeasurements (2) (0.57 (0.38 (5.55 (3.37 Other items (3) 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.09 Impairment losses on tangible assets 0.01 0.05 Impairment losses on intangible assets 0.03 0.24 0.03 0.30 Share of results of associates (0.00 0.00 (0.00 0.00 Adjusted loss per share (0.03 (0.25 (0.55 (0.92 1. Represents share-based payment expense on a per share basis. 2. Represents (gains)/losses on items held at fair value and remeasurements on a per share basis. See "gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements" on page 25 for a breakdown of these items. 3. Represents other items on a per share basis, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities. See "other items" on page 25 for a breakdown of these expenses. "Other items" is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following table represents gains/(losses) on items held at fair value and remeasurements:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Fair value remeasurements: $250 million 5.00% Notes due 2025 embedded derivative 22,414 6,275 484,529 90,682 $400 million 3.75% Notes due 2027 embedded derivative 92,146 20,312 724,690 482,505 $600 million 0.00% Notes due 2030 embedded derivative 43,389 11,444 429,618 93,841 FV remeasurement of previously held equity interest 784 FV remeasurement of minority investments (3,783 (7,225 Loss on disposal of investment carried at FVTPL (178 Present value remeasurements: Chalhoub put option 7,240 18,456 156,072 174,582 Palm Angels put call option and earn-out (10,037 51,655 (14,190 42,409 Alibaba and Richemont put option 61,120 38,994 246,105 426,140 Alanui put option 690 3,785 (3,865 (4,144 Gains on items held at fair value and remeasurements 216,962 147,138 2,023,743 1,298,612 Farfetch share price (end of day) 33.43 4.73 33.43 4.73

The following table represents other items:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Transaction-related legal and advisory expenses (7,043 (10,489 (18,596 (29,171 Loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value (34 (134 (65 Restructuring (3,589 (4,846 Other items (7,077 (14,078 (18,730 (34,082

Definitions

We define our non-IFRS and other financial and operating metrics as follows:

"Active Consumers" means active consumers on our directly owned and operated sites and related apps or on third-party websites or platforms on which we operate. A consumer is deemed to be active if they made a purchase within the last twelve-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns. Active Consumers includes the Farfetch Marketplace, BrownsFashion.com, Stadium Goods, and the New Guards owned sites operated by Farfetch Platform Solutions plus third-party websites or platforms on which we operate, including Amazon.com and Tmall Luxury Pavilion. Due to limitations in the data we are provided by certain third-party websites or platforms on which we operate, a limited number of consumers who transact on such websites or platforms and on our directly owned and operated sites and related apps, may be duplicated in the number of Active Consumers we report. The number of Active Consumers is an indicator of our ability to attract and retain our consumer base to our platform and of our ability to convert platform visits into sale orders.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means profit/(loss) after taxes before net finance expense/(income), income tax expense/(benefit) and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, share of results of associates and items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items within selling, general and administrative expenses, losses/(gains) on items held at fair value and remeasurements through profit and loss, impairment losses on tangible assets and impairment losses on intangible assets). Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

"Adjusted EPS" means earnings per share further adjusted for share-based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, losses/(gains) on items held at fair value and remeasurements through profit and loss, impairment losses on tangible assets, and impairment losses on intangible assets) and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies.

"Adjusted Revenue" means revenue less Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue.

"Average Order Value" ("AOV") means the average value of all orders excluding value added taxes placed on either the Farfetch Marketplace or the Stadium Goods Marketplace, as indicated.

"Brand Platform Gross Profit" means Brand Platform Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to Brand Platform Revenue.

"Brand Platform GMV" and "Brand Platform Revenue" mean revenue relating to the New Guards operations less revenue from New Guards': (i) owned e-commerce websites, (ii) direct to consumer channel via our Marketplaces and (iii) directly operated stores. Revenue realized from Brand Platform is generally equal to GMV as such sales are not commission based. However, revenue relating to royalties, commission and other fees arising on commercial arrangements may be recognized within Brand Platform Revenue and not Brand Platform GMV.

"Constant currency" means translating current period financial data at the prior year average exchange rates applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated.

"Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue" means revenue from shipping and customs clearing services that we provide to our digital consumers, net of centrally Farfetch-funded consumer promotional incentives, such as free shipping and promotional codes.

"Digital Platform GMV" means GMV excluding In-Store GMV and Brand Platform GMV.

"Digital Platform Gross Profit" means gross profit excluding In-Store Gross Profit and Brand Platform Gross Profit.

"Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin" means Digital Platform Gross Profit calculated as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue. We provide fulfilment services to Marketplace consumers and receive revenue from the provision of these services, which is primarily a pass-through cost with no economic benefit to us. Therefore, we calculate our Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, including Digital Platform third-party and first-party gross profit margin, excluding Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue.

"Digital Platform Order Contribution" means Digital Platform Gross Profit after deducting demand generation expense, which includes fees that we pay for our various marketing channels. Digital Platform Order Contribution provides an indicator of our ability to extract digital consumer value from our demand generation expense, including the costs of retaining existing consumers and our ability to acquire new consumers.

"Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin" means Digital Platform Order Contribution calculated as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue.

"Digital Platform Revenue" means the sum of Digital Platform Services Revenue and Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue.

"Digital Platform Services Revenue" means Revenue less Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue, In-Store Revenue and Brand Platform Revenue. Digital Platform Services Revenue is driven by our Digital Platform GMV, including commissions from third-party sales and revenue from first-party sales.

"Digital Platform Services third-party revenues" represent commissions and other income generated from the provision of services to sellers in their transactions with consumers conducted on our technology platforms, as well as fees for services provided to brands and retailers.

"Digital Platform Services first-party revenues" represents sales of owned-product, including first-party original through our digital platform. The revenue realized from first-party sales is equal to the GMV of such sales because we act as principal in these transactions and, therefore, related sales are not commission based. Digital Platform Services first-party revenues represent sales net of promotional incentives, such as free shipping and promotional codes, where these incentives are not designated as Farfetch-funded.

"Digital Platform Services third-party cost of revenues" and "Digital Platform Services first-party cost of revenues" include packaging costs, credit card fees, and incremental shipping costs provided in relation to the provision of these services. Digital Platform Services first-party cost of revenues also includes the cost of goods sold of the owned products.

"First-Party Original" refers to brands developed by New Guards and sold direct to consumers on the digital platform.

"Gross Merchandise Value" ("GMV") means the total dollar value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. First-party GMV is also net of promotions. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us, although GMV and revenue are correlated.

"In-Store Gross Profit" means In-Store Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to In-Store Revenue.

"In-Store GMV" and "In-Store Revenue" mean revenue generated in our retail stores, which include Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards' directly operated stores. Revenue realized from In-Store sales for Browns and New Guards' directly operated stores is equal to GMV of such sales because such sales are not commission based. Revenue realized from In-store sales for Stadium Goods does not equal GMV of such sales as a certain portion of those sales are third-party and are commission based.

"Media solutions revenue" is revenue derived from advertising products and solutions provided to luxury sellers to enable them to leverage our luxury audience and first-party data in pursuing their respective marketing opportunities on the Farfetch Marketplace.

"Order Contribution" means gross profit after deducting demand generation expense, which includes fees that we pay for our various marketing channels to support the Digital Platform. Order Contribution provides an indicator of our ability to extract consumer value from our demand generation expense, including the costs of retaining existing consumers and our ability to acquire new consumers.

"Third-Party Take Rate" means Digital Platform Services Revenue excluding revenue from first-party sales, as a percentage of Digital Platform GMV excluding GMV from first-party sales and Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Revenue from first-party sales, which is equal to GMV from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales on our platform of inventory purchased by us.

Certain figures in the release may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today, the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a global platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and Future Retail, which develops innovations such as our Connected Retail solutions.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com. We use this investor section of our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may also receive email alerts and other information about us by enrolling their email address under "Investor Resources" of our investors page. We have included our website address in this release solely for informational purposes, and the information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference in this release.

