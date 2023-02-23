Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Barr Business School, a prominent provider of online business education, has recently launched the 17-Day St. Patrick's Day Challenge, an initiative focused on current entrepreneurs and veterans desiring to be entrepreneurs. The program motivates students to develop the discipline of continuous learning and growing. The course is complementary, and upon completing a course, participants will receive a certificate of completion and can then offer another complementary course to a colleague, family member, or team member.





17-Day St. Patrick's Day Challenge



The 17-Day St. Patrick's Day Challenge is based on the concept that it takes around 17 days to form a new habit. The purpose of this challenge is to give participants an opportunity to complete a course and develop a habit of lifelong learning by the end of the challenge. All entrepreneurs, regardless of their level of experience or industry expertise, are invited to join this learning community.

Dr. Frumi, founder of Barr Business School, found inspiration for the challenge in the story of her father, Soldier Sam, who overcame his fears and volunteered for a special unit despite his doubts. As a first aid man in The Devil's Brigade, Soldier Sam witnessed the heavy casualties sustained during the mountain campaigns, including the assault on Monte Sammucro, Monte Cassino, and other fortified German strongholds. The focus on veterans was created to honor their bravery, sacrifice, and the challenges we all face, while also helping entrepreneurs develop the discipline to continue learning and growing in their business endeavors.

Barr Business School has also recently launched a new program that provides entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to scale their businesses safely and sustainably. The courses are designed to help entrepreneurs overcome common challenges that arise when growing a business.

By enrolling in these courses, entrepreneurs can learn best practices for managing employees, creating efficient processes, and staying on top of financials. They can also learn how to manage their time and energy effectively so they can focus on what matters most.

To sign up and learn more about the 17-Day St. Patrick's Day Challenge, visit Barr Business School's website or contact Dr. Frumi Rachel Barr Ph.D. via email at hello@barrbusinessschool.com.





Dr. Frumi Rachel Barr Ph.D.



