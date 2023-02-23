Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV: SVS) ("Solarvest", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 9, 2023, it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") for its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") which closed in two tranches on December 16, 2022 (the "First Tranche") and February 7, 2023 (the "Second Tranche") respectively for aggregate gross proceeds of $541,900 from the sale of 5,419,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Unit. Please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 8 and 20, 2022 and January 23 and February 9, 2023 for details of the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one whole share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Common Share prior to December 16, 2024 for the First Tranche and February 7, 2025 for the Second Tranche provided that if the closing price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) is greater than $0.40 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants only after 6 months from the date of issuance by providing written notice to the Warrant holders (the "Acceleration Notice"). The Warrants will, unless exercised, expire on the 21st day after the Company provides the Acceleration Notice.

An insider of the Company, who is not a control person, participated in the First Tranche and acquired 400,000 Units for $40,000. The issuance of Units to this insider is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Units acquired by this insider do not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees as follows: (a) on the First Tranche, Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash payment of $18,744 and was issued 18,744 finder's options; (b) on the First Tranche, Stephen Avenue Securities received a cash payment of $1,500; and (c) on the Second Tranche, Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash payment of $1,500 and 12,000 finder's options. The finder's options entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 prior to December 16, 2024 and February 7, 2025 respectively. The finder's options carry the same acceleration terms as the Warrants.

The securities issued through this Offering are subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period expiring on April 17, 2023 and June 8, 2023 respectively.

Proceeds from this Offering will be used primarily for the production of inventory, sales and marketing, equipment purchases, patenting costs and general working capital, including further development of the Company's technologies. A portion of the proceeds will also be used towards a prospective restructuring of certain long term indebtedness of the Company.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins.

Forward-Looking Information

