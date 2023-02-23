Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Neolynx, a web design and development company, has announced that they are coming up on their 25th anniversary within the year. This news comes as the company has also received an award for excellence from The Web Excellence Awards.

The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, had recently announced that this company is the recipient of the 5th Web Excellence Award in web design and development. Neolynx was recognized for their excellence with the excellence award for one of their designed websites under the health care services category.

This annual international competition saw over 900 entries worldwide, coming from 45 US States and 30 countries including Australia, Canada, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Austria, Bulgaria and Turkey, etc. An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications.

When discussing the winning applicants, representatives from this board have said, "Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of the 5th Web Excellence Awards have not only been challenging but also astounding."

As the company prepares for its upcoming 25th anniversary, Neolynx is unveiling a few new developments in their business plan. This company is rolling out a new initiative to help businesses with AI and Web3 projects. This will be in addition to their data-driven website development services which they have been delivering since 1999, when the company was first founded.

As this company continues its growth, the team working within Neolynx has talked about this recent accolade.

"We harness the power of the internet with applications and solutions to meet our clients' current business needs and facilitate future opportunities," a representative from the company, Armen Mardirousi, expresses. By taking a very human approach to their business model, Neolynx is hoping to revolutionize the way that startups and other, more well established companies operate.

Neolynx is a web design and development company based out of Los Angeles, CA. The company was founded in 1999 and is optimistic about the upcoming 25 year anniversary. For more information regarding Neolynx and its work, visit their website.

Armen Mardirousi

armen@neolynx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155938