Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Empire Auto Protect, a luxury automotive warranty company founded by CEO Robin Kassin, is excited to announce intentions to list on the New York Stock Exchange. This is a significant step forward for the firm, and Kassin hopes it will help the company connect and inspire more devoted clients in need of high-quality coverage.

"This is a watershed moment for us because we will now be able to develop, expand, and boost our exposure," Kassin adds. "We envision that going public on the NYSE will allow investors to buy and sell shares of our stock."

A large participant in the vehicle warranty sector, Empire Auto Protect offers customers specialist advice and 24-hour support, as well as engine-related services like oil changes and filter replacements.

"Regarding safeguarding their vehicles, automobile owners have varying priorities," Kassin asserts, "We provide several strategies tailored to meet their demands." Some of the services help with transmission, cooling, ABS brakes, front and back-end suspension, steering, air conditioning/heating, fuel, and electrical systems.

To help prevent trip interruptions, Empire Auto Protect also offers fuel refill and roadside assistance, rental cars, and lock-out support. "We help owners of turbo/supercharged and high-tech vehicles," Kassin explains. "These services are intended to keep cars in good operating order and to get customers back on the road as soon as possible, if they experience a breakdown."

"We are excited to go public on the NYSE," Kassin says. "We are a company determined to provide our customers with the highest service and coverage possible, along with the best protection for their individual needs. Our major goal is to give peace of mind."

Empire Auto Protect is a car warranty company servicing nationwide focused on offering tailored and numerous protection plans and auto services for customers. The company provides tailored advice and 24/7 support. To learn more, contact Robin Kassin, Empire Auto Protect, at 888-345-0084 and visit the company website at empireautoprotect.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155947