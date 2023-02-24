ALIVE Active Shooter Survival, an in-person active shooter training provider based in California, is now offering online programs for organizations across the country.

Murrieta, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - In particular, ALIVE Active Shooter Survival has announced they are now working with elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools across the country as they have programs that are suitable for school administrators, teachers, and students. ALIVE Active Shooter Survival believes that when it comes to survival in an active shooter situation, the number one distinction is preparedness.

The expansion of the online programs for schools coincides with the end of another horrible year for mass shootings and active shooter scenarios in the United States. As a recent report on CNN revealed, 2022 is set to be the second worst year for mass shootings on record, with 607 shootings reported up till the end of November.

This year also witnessed one of the most tragic mass shootings in the country's history - which took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and led to the loss of 22 lives, mostly children aged 9 and 10 years old. With this horrific incident still fresh in the US' collective memory, ALIVE Active Shooter Survival believes that survival training programs can truly work to save young lives.

As such, ALIVE offers three core options to schools. Firstly, they have their 1-Hour Accelerated Course, which covers the organization's patented A.L.I.V.E five steps to survival, which they recommend to students. Secondly, they have the 2-Hour Power Course, which is the perfect choice for general teaching staff. Finally, for school administrators, emergency and security staff, they recommend their 3-Hour Comprehensive Course.

In addition to covering the A.L.I.V.E steps, this empowering course also helps participants recognize warning signs, improve their situational awareness, work through informative and edifying case studies and take part in practical exercises.

ALIVE Active Shooter Survival is proud to be one of the most trusted names in active shooter preparation in the US and has been featured on several national news channels.

ALIVE Active Shooter Survival founder Michael Julian said, "Active shooter events are on the rise. Teachers and students do not know what to do in such situations. With ALIVE, schools can equip their people with the knowledge they need to survive."

