Freitag, 24.02.2023
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
WKN: A1XEQV ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Ticker-Symbol: IRES 
Frankfurt
24.02.23
09:11 Uhr
1,074 Euro
-0,004
-0,37 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
24.02.2023 | 13:31
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Dividend Declaration 24-Feb-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 February 2023

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its preliminary year end results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.81 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2022. The 2.81 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 3rd April 2023 to shareholders on record on 10th March 2023.

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations Tel: +353 87 956 1138

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting

ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing, and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork and has a further 44 units to be delivered in 2023 under a pre-purchase contract. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  225767 
EQS News ID:  1568379 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
