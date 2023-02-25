Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Launches MiketheCreditGuy.com and Matching App, Company Hits Several Major Social Media Milestones

New Website Organizes All the Firm's Educational Content in One User Friendly Place

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2023 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is pleased to announce the launch of their MiketheCreditGuy.com and an accompanying app. The new website and apps will gather all the organization's educational video content in one convenient location. Until now, this content has been scattered across multiple social media channels. Now it is all in one place, free from the limits and censorship from these platforms or the government.

The content will be sorted by category, including best credit cards, how to manage your credit, how to deal with debt collectors, and much more. Users who sign up in the first 90 days after launch will lock in the $5.99 monthly fee to access the app. Then the price will never change and there are no hidden fees. There will also be a community inside the app, offering exclusive live webinars only for subscribers. Limitless Culture wanted to build something that will keep their content safe for their followers and subscribers. Users can sign in and view the content on mobile devices and on a desktop web browser.

Limitless Culture and Mike the Credit Guy have also hit some major follower milestones across their social media presence. The breakdown of the numbers is as follows: YouTube 146,000, TikTok 593,000, Instagram 131,000, and Facebook 395,000. This confirms how well their message resonate with the public, and how many people are looking for the correct information to manage their financial life.

Limitless Culture Group CEO Mike Meza is incredibly pleased with the company's latest innovation, "We wanted to build something that will keep our full catalog of content safe for our followers and subscribers. With the threat of government censorship of platforms like TikTok, we are taking proactive steps to make sure all our clients have the information they need to manage their financial life. I am also very gratified that our message continues to reach more people every day on our social media platforms."

The Mike the Credit Guy content app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT LIMITLESS CULTURE GROUP

Founded in 2019, Limitless Culture Group's main mission is to be "Better Than the Best". The company realizes that many people were not taught how to use credit wisely, so they are dedicated to education first, building a foundation of knowledge before acting. They want you to have the latest credit info and get to know your personal story before developing a plan.

At Limitless Culture, their vision is to help create a more equitable world together with their clients and partners. They do this by leveraging their influence and social media presence to benefit people, communities, and their industry. Limitless Culture's Prelitigation Program offers legal help for clients that require more than the usual education and intervention services. They also offer financing for clients that want to start their own business.

