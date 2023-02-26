Palfinger: Palfinger AG looks back on an eventful and successful fiscal year in 2022. In a challenging economic environment characterized by the war in Ukraine, massively impacted supply chains, supply bottlenecks for electronic components and truck chassis, as well as enormous cost increases, the global technology and engineering company recorded an all-time high in revenues of EUR 2.23 billion and the company's second-best operating result of EUR 150.4 million.Palfinger: weekly performance: 2.37% CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company CA Immo starts renovation of Saski Crescent office building in the centre of Warsaw. Climate change and mobile working have redefined the requirements for holistic building quality. With the redesign of Saski Crescent, CA Immo is responding ...

