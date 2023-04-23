Palfinger: Lifitng solutions provider PALFINGER has issued an ESG-linked promissory note loan with a volume of EUR 150 million. Around 40 investors from Austria and abroad have participated in the promissory note loan. "Especially in this challenging economic environment, I see this as a strong vote of confidence in the Palfinger group," says CEO Felix Strohbichler. The company will use the promissory note loan to refinance maturing loans and finance the investments planned for 2023. The terms of the promissory note loan are linked to two sustainability KPIs: production related carbon emissions and the accident rate. The achievement of sustainability KPIs is audited annually, with a margin step-up/down if the target values are reached or are not achieved. Rosenbauer: The ...

