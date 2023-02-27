DJ CN Logistics Ranked the First among the 'Top 30 New Stocks' at the 10th Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Awards

27/02/2023

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

????????????

(Stock Code: 2130)

CN Logistics Ranked the First among the "Top 30 New Stocks"

at the 10th Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Awards

[Hong Kong - 27 February 2023] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130) is pleased to announce that the Company ranked the first among the "Top 30 New Stocks" at the Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Awards, illustrating the Group's exceptional financial performance and competitiveness in the capital market.

The Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Awards was initiated by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings and financial media Finet Group in 2012, and organised by the Hong Kong Top 100 Listed Companies Research Centre annually. The programme aims to identify the well-developed listed companies on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange with investment prospects, set benchmark for investors, and promote a healthy and sustainable development of the capital market. The awards are in its tenth edition this year with the theme "Co-create New Value Through Digital Transformation", which attaches great attention to those companies that successfully transformed themselves in the era of digital economy. The judging panel comprising leaders in the finance, business, legal, academic and cultural sectors, evaluated the companies by a series of data and scientific criteria, including growth in turnover, profit after tax and share price, and the Group scored the highest among the "Top 30 New Stocks", topping the list.

As a global logistics expert specialisng in luxury products and high-end fashion, CN Logistics is committed to providing customers with the best-in-class services and total supply chain solutions. The Group moves with the times, adapts to changes and challenges, optimises its logistics warehousing facilities as well as electronic management systems to grow with its customers and seize business opportunities. Since its IPO in 2020, the Group has enhanced its strategic planning to expand its service points, including the establishment of new branches in emerging Asian markets such as Malaysia and Vietnam, to capture the huge business opportunities brought by regional economic development. Understanding innovation is the key to long-term success, the Group has launched the one-stop green solution to enhance energy saving, waste reduction, resource reuse and recycling for clients' daily operations, and provide value-added services such as carbon emission consulting, carbon neutrality and more to promote a cleaner supply chain, as well as to enhance customer stickiness. With the development of eCommerce, the Group has also launched "PJF Wines" and "CNShip4Shop" platforms to increase the penetration of end-consumer market and expand its service scope comprehensively.

Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics commented, "It is a great honour for the Group has won the distinction of "Top 30 New Stock" for its remarkable development since its IPO in 2020 and the overall competitiveness in capital market. Following the relaxation of travel restrictions in Hong Kong and China, we will continue to strengthen our leading position in the field of high-end fashion by leveraging Hong Kong's advantage as a transportation hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. We will explore business opportunities to provide quality and reliable supply chain services to our customers and step up the promotion of green logistics services to build a sustainable community. We will also grasp the opportunities of digital transformation and eCommerce logistics development to drive new growth engines, achieving more diversified corporate development and creating more value for shareholders."

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https:// www.cnlogistics.com.hk

