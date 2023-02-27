DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Feb-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST

27 February 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

This announcement provides information on PDMR dealings under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 'LTIP' that took place in the course of 2022.

On 14 March 2022, an award granted to Karim Bitar on 30 September 2019 under the Company's LTIP vested automatically in relation to 495,336 shares. This award was granted as part of Karim's compensation for the loss of incentive awards on his appointment to Convatec.

On the same date, pursuant to the default application of the LTIP rules, 233,450 of these shares were automatically sold on Mr Bitar's behalf to cover the income tax liability arising in connection with the vesting of the award.

Further, on 30 September 2022, a conditional award granted to Karim Bitar on 30 September 2019 under the LTIP vested automatically in relation to 146,488 shares.

On the same date, pursuant to the default application of the LTIP rules, 70,876 of these shares were automatically sold on Mr Bitar's behalf to cover the income tax liability arising in connection with the vesting of the award. The balance of these shares are subject to a two year holding period expiring in September 2024.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 Vesting of share award pursuant to the Company's LTIP, granted on 30 September 2019 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 495,336 N/A Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-14 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Description of the financial instrument, type of Plc a) instrument Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 Sale of shares arising from the vesting of the b) Nature of the transaction 2019 LTIP, to meet income tax and social security liabilities due on vesting Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.79 233,450 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-14 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 Vesting of conditional share award pursuant to the Company's LTIP, granted on 30 b) Nature of the transaction September 2019 Volume Price(s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) N/A 146,488 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-30 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Description of the financial instrument, type of Plc a) instrument Identification code GB00BD3VFW73

