Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A2AUD3 ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 
Frankfurt
27.02.23
09:26 Uhr
2,540 Euro
-0,020
-0,78 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
27.02.2023
DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Feb-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 February 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

This announcement provides information on PDMR dealings under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 'LTIP' that took place in the course of 2022.

On 14 March 2022, an award granted to Karim Bitar on 30 September 2019 under the Company's LTIP vested automatically in relation to 495,336 shares. This award was granted as part of Karim's compensation for the loss of incentive awards on his appointment to Convatec.

On the same date, pursuant to the default application of the LTIP rules, 233,450 of these shares were automatically sold on Mr Bitar's behalf to cover the income tax liability arising in connection with the vesting of the award.

Further, on 30 September 2022, a conditional award granted to Karim Bitar on 30 September 2019 under the LTIP vested automatically in relation to 146,488 shares.

On the same date, pursuant to the default application of the LTIP rules, 70,876 of these shares were automatically sold on Mr Bitar's behalf to cover the income tax liability arising in connection with the vesting of the award. The balance of these shares are subject to a two year holding period expiring in September 2024.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                        Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                             213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00BD3VFW73 
                                     Vesting of share award pursuant to the 
                                     Company's LTIP, granted on 30 September 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                     Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                     495,336 
                                       N/A 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A 
       - Price                           N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-03-14 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                        Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                            213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of      Plc 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00BD3VFW73 
                                     Sale of shares arising from the vesting of the 
b)      Nature of the transaction                 2019 LTIP, to meet income tax and social 
                                     security liabilities due on vesting 
                                     Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP1.79                233,450 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                    N/A 
       - Price                          N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                  2022-03-14 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                        Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                             213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00BD3VFW73 
                                     Vesting of conditional share award pursuant 
                                     to the Company's LTIP, granted on 30 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  September 2019 
 
                                                        Volume 
                                     Price(s)               (s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       N/A 
                                                        146,488 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A 
       - Price                           N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-09-30 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                           Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                       Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment              Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                           Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                            213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                    Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of     Plc 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                                    GB00BD3VFW73

Sale of shares arising from the vesting of the 
b)      Nature of the transaction                 2019 LTIP, to meet income tax and social 
                                    security liabilities due on the exercise 
                                    Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    GBP2.03                 70,876 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                    N/A 
       - Price                          N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                  2022-09-30 
f)      Place of the transaction                 London Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, and a promise to be forever caring, our products and services are available in over 100 countries. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC) and in 2021 revenues were over USD2 billion. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CTEC 
LEI Code:    213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  225793 
EQS News ID:  1568613 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568613&application_name=news

© 2023 Dow Jones News
