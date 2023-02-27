Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Reports Final Assays from 2022 Program; Including 1.48 g/t Gold over 30.5 Metres at Aurex Hill Deposit, AurMac Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the analytical results from the final fifty-seven (57) diamond drill holes from the Company's 2022 exploration program at the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits located on the Company's AurMac Property, Yukon Territory.
Assay highlights from this most recent batch of assays received include:
- 31.2 metres ("m") of 0.84 g/t Au from 293.4 m in DDH-22-350
- 30.5 m of 1.48 g/t Au from 28.3 m in DDH-22-364
- 78.3 m of 0.48 g/t Au from 73.9 m in DDH-22-371
- 105.9 m of 0.41 g/t Au from 10.7 m in DDH-22-376
- 43.7 m of 0.60 g/t Au from 72.7 m in DDH-22-380
- 63.2 m of 0.45 g/t Au from 41.7 m in DDH-22-382
- 54.1 m of 0.43 g/t Au from 128.7 m in DDH-22-384
- 90.0 m of 0.46 g/t Au from 21.3 m in DDH-22-386
- 64.3 m of 0.42 g/t Au from 54.6 m in DDH-22-387
"With all 2022 data now in hand, Banyan is positioned to further advance the AurMac deposit," stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. "The 2022 exploration program was successful in demonstrating that the AurMac deposit has the potential to be district scale, with the near/on-surface gold mineralization of the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits continuing to be open and with step-out drilling demonstrating that Banyan can continue to add ounces beyond what will be in our mid-year Resource update. Banyan looks forward to another aggressive exploration season designed to build upon and expand the AurMac Property's expansive gold endowment towards building an economic gold resource."
Tables 1 and 2 include the significant analytical results for gold from holes in this release and hole locations are shown in Figures 1 to 3.
The Powerline and Aurex Hill gold deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is currently being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the property.
Highlighted instances of visible gold identified from these holes is shown in Image 1.
Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:
Figure 1: Aurex Hill drill hole locations showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes with holes with assay information in this release labelled with hole identification.
Figure 2: Powerline drill hole locations showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes with holes with assay information in this release labelled with hole identification.
Figure 3: Powerline East drill hole locations showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes with holes with assay information in this release labelled with hole identification.
Table 1: Aurex Hill and Powerline Diamond Drill Significant Analytical Results (maps and sections will be made available on Banyan's website).
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m*)
Au (g/t)
|AX-22-304
33.1
56.6
23.5
0.20
|And
228.6
240.3
11.7
0.32
|AX-22-307
142.5
159.5
17.0
0.24
|AX-22-318
58.4
63.7
5.3
0.28
|And
166.1
191.3
25.2
0.50
|And
198.1
202.2
4.1
0.40
|AX-22-336
171.2
184.2
13.0
0.25
|AX-22-350
80.1
88.4
8.3
0.30
|And
112.7
145.8
33.1
0.31
|And
167.2
202.7
35.5
0.22
|And
293.4
324.6
31.2
0.84
|AX-22-356
38.0
57.2
19.2
0.24
|And
98.5
108.1
9.6
0.35
|And
260.1
331.3
71.2
0.33
|AX-22-359
172.7
194.8
22.1
0.40
|AX-22-364
28.3
58.8
30.5
1.48
|AX-22-367
148.6
162.5
13.9
0.59
|AX-22-371
73.9
152.2
78.3
0.48
|including
77.7
79.6
1.9
11.5
|AX-22-372
15.3
73.2
57.9
0.21
|And
109.7
158.3
48.6
0.35
|AX-22-373
74.7
95.4
20.7
0.20
|And
232.6
254.2
21.6
0.36
|AX-22-374
11.6
44.0
32.4
0.30
|And
57.9
142.3
84.4
0.34
|And
187.1
202.7
15.6
0.27
|AX-22-375
71.2
108.6
37.4
0.48
|AX-22-376
10.7
116.6
105.9
0.41
|including
39.0
39.3
0.3
49.4
|AX-22-377
63.5
108.1
44.6
0.35
|And
129.3
141.7
12.4
0.23
|AX-22-378
51.5
88.8
37.3
0.30
|AX-22-379
6.1
111.3
105.2
0.24
|AX-22-380
72.7
116.4
43.7
0.60
|AX-22-381
10.7
24.9
14.2
0.27
|And
93.0
100.6
7.6
0.22
|AX-22-382
41.7
104.9
63.2
0.45
|And
122.4
144.8
22.4
0.34
|AX-22-383
118.4
137.2
18.8
0.33
|AX-22-384
13.7
67.8
54.1
0.24
|And
92.9
207.2
114.3
0.32
|including
128.7
182.8
54.1
0.43
|AX-22-385
25.0
72.2
47.2
0.40
|AX-22-386
21.3
111.3
90.0
0.46
|AX-22-387
54.6
118.9
64.3
0.42
|AX-22-388
47.7
143.3
95.6
0.31
|AX-22-389
55.2
131.1
75.9
0.28
|AX-22-390
20.3
77.7
57.4
0.26
|and
99.1
187.4
88.3
0.31
|AX-22-391
44.3
52.7
8.4
0.50
|AX-22-392
31.5
116.0
84.5
0.32
|AX-22-293
142.5
200.8
58.3
0.24
|AX-22-394
16.8
54.6
37.8
0.38
|and
75.6
147.8
72.2
0.28
|AX-22-395
25.9
65.7
39.8
0.22
|AX-22-396
54.9
230.5
175.6
0.31
|AX-22-397
6.1
46.3
40.2
0.25
|and
54.9
73.3
18.4
0.20
|and
86.4
121.7
35.3
0.20
|AX-22-398
108.2
130.1
21.9
0.22
|and
167.6
183.7
16.1
0.29
|AX-22-399
29.2
121.9
92.7
0.23
|AX-22-400
22.8
138.3
115.5
0.24
|AX-22-401
19.8
22.4
2.6
0.57
|and
38.9
50.3
11.4
0.32
|and
70.5
88.5
18.0
0.23
|AX-22-402
19.8
77.3
57.5
0.22
|and
105.2
137.1
31.9
0.28
|and
160.3
169.0
8.7
0.35
|and
190.6
194.6
4.0
0.40
|AX-22-403
27.4
162.1
134.7
0.30
|AX-22-404
169.2
233.2
64.0
0.27
|AX-22-405
25.9
33.5
7.6
0.39
|and
50.3
65.5
15.2
0.42
|and
89.9
93.0
3.1
0.64
|and
151.7
159.3
7.6
0.32
|AX-22-406
21.4
92.4
68.0
0.21
|AX-22-407
89.9
184.4
94.5
0.28
|AX-22-408
27.5
56.4
28.9
0.20
|and
137.9
217.2
79.3
0.38
|AX-22-409
10.7
65.7
55.0
0.32
|AX-22-410
42.3
76.2
33.9
0.24
|AX-22-411
33.1
68.8
35.7
0.23
|and
93.4
102.7
9.3
0.46
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results
Collar ID
East NAD83_Z8
North NAD83_Z8
Elev. (m)
Azimuth
Dip (°)
Depth (m)
AX-22-304
465998
7082899
728
001
-62
265.2
AX-22-307
465898
7082903
726
007
-56
256.0
AX-22-318
469662
7082500
995
354
-58
210.3
AX-22-329
469283
7083112
953
001
-64
178.3
AX-22-331
469099
7082999
947
356
-63
204.2
AX-22-336
465698
7082898
718
355
-55
298.7
AX-22-350
465599
7083102
699
008
-59
332.2
AX-22-356
465597
7082902
708
356
-53
331.3
AX-22-359
465498
7082999
700
352
-56
279.5
AX-22-361
475226
7081584
998
357
-59
198.1
AX-22-363
475144
7082223
1020
001
-58
244.5
AX-22-364
471000
7082506
1001
354
-60
189.0
AX-22-366
475011
7082549
1033
360
-59
268.2
AX-22-367
471001
7082398
993
360
-62
193.2
AX-22-368
475188
7082945
1049
005
-59
181.4
AX-22-370
475399
7083246
1069
005
-61
225.6
AX-22-371
468896
7082001
973
359
-59
192.0
AX-22-372
468896
7082099
973
357
-61
214.3
AX-22-373
467900
7082399
841
360
-60
263.4
AX-22-374
469098
7082103
986
005
-60
227.1
AX-22-375
468004
7082396
853
357
-66
234.8
AX-22-376
469319
7082104
990
359
-57
205.7
AX-22-377
468092
7082397
859
358
-58
256.0
AX-22-378
469426
7082097
989
012
-60
220.7
AX-22-379
469424
7081997
981
359
-59
195.6
AX-22-380
468201
7082406
868
350
-52
247.5
AX-22-381
469433
7081898
974
004
-59
217.9
AX-22-382
469073
7082001
981
005
-57
182.9
AX-22-383
468100
7082502
859
356
-48
249.9
AX-22-384
469523
7082105
990
355
-60
220.1
AX-22-385
469075
7081899
972
005
-61
210.3
AX-22-386
469522
7081899
975
359
-59
194.2
AX-22-387
468996
7081899
972
355
-59
212.5
AX-22-388
469653
7081900
974
360
-58
198.1
AX-22-389
468897
7081900
967
357
-60
222.5
AX-22-390
469651
7082000
984
001
-57
231.7
AX-22-391
468199
7082506
863
353
-56
205.1
AX-22-392
468802
7081903
962
354
-60
240.8
AX-22-393
469658
7082099
992
015
-62
224.0
AX-22-394
468702
7081904
954
358
-60
208.8
AX-22-395
468198
7082598
858
010
-60
240.8
AX-22-396
469549
7082202
999
008
-61
243.8
AX-22-397
468601
7081897
943
003
-59
186.5
AX-22-398
468100
7082304
863
012
-57
207.3
AX-22-399
469450
7082199
996
004
-61
205.7
AX-22-400
468500
7081904
931
359
-60
202.7
AX-22-401
468322
7082503
877
357
-60
234.1
AX-22-402
469350
7082197
995
002
-61
243.8
AX-22-403
468499
7082007
926
003
-58
246.3
AX-22-404
468100
7082201
871
357
-56
233.2
AX-22-405
468303
7082601
866
002
-53
217.9
AX-22-406
469353
7082300
996
358
-63
214.9
AX-22-407
468502
7082101
923
359
-60
190.5
AX-22-408
468099
7082104
876
356
-60
280.4
AX-22-409
469068
7081805
964
360
-61
198.1
AX-22-410
468977
7081807
963
357
-61
209.7
AX-22-411
468875
7081803
960
360
-62
190.5
2022 Exploration Program
In 2022, Banyan drilled 211 diamond drill holes, with 209 holes at the AurMac project and 3 holes at the Nitra property for a culminative total of just over 50,000 m of drilling.
2023 Exploration and Development Plans
The 2023 exploration and development plans are being developed by Banyan's technical and management team after detailed analysis of the geochemical database, structural setting and extent of mineralization defined to date. The 2023 Drilling at AurMac will include a Phase 1 program of 25,000 m slated to commence this March supported by up to four (4) drill rigs. The 2023 program will be aided by the on-site preparatory lab, that will reduce assay turnaround times which will help target and refine drilling activities during the season.
The 2023 program will include an expanded metallurgical, geotechnical and baseline environmental programs.
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples were sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to either the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples were prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis or MSALABS, Terrace preparatory laboratory where samples were prepared and then shipped to MSALABS in Langley, BC for final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2022 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.
Thirteen (13) drill hole core splits reported in this news release (AX-22-368, -380, -383, -386, -388, -391, -395, -401, -405, -408 to -411) were analysed by MSALABS of Langley, BC, utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 39-element IMS-116 analytical package with FAS-121 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. The remainder of the forty-four (44) drill hole core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, BC, utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 3 below) was announced on May 17, 2022.
The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres ("km") from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The AurMac Property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.
The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022 and consisted of 3,990,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near-surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.
Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property
Average Gold Grade
Airstrip
0.2
42.5
0.64
874
Powerline
0.2
152.0
0.59
2,898
Aurex Hill
0.3
12.5
0.53
215
Total Combined
0.2 - 0.3
207.0
0.60
3,990
Notes:
- The effective date for the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") is May 13, 2022. The updated MRE for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The technical report supporting the MRE entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com effective June 29, 2022. Please see the news release of May 17, 2022.
- Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
- The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101, were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.
- Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.
- The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.
Qualified Person
Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release. Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
