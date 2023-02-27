Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO, will be presenting on March 3rd at 03:10 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About E3 Lithium Ltd.

E3 Lithium is a development company with total of 24.3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

For further information:

E3 Lithium Ltd.

Greg Foofat

Manager, Investor Relations

587-324-2775

investor@e3lithium.ca