Rimouski, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") invites shareholders and interested parties to visit Booth IE2152 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Management and Puma's technical team will be on hand to discuss the Company's latest news and planned developments for 2023.

In addition, we invite you to attend the following presentations:

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO will present on March 7 at 10:14 am at the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors, in Room 801A.

Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development will present at the Atlantic Edge Mining Investment Event, Ballroom A, Intercontinental Hotel on March 7 at 10:20 am. Attendance to this session does not require a PDAC registration. To attend click here Canada's Atlantic Edge Mining Investment Event (PDAC) Toronto 2023 Tickets, Tue, 7 Mar 2023 at 8:30 AM | Eventbrite.

Puma is also participating in the Precious metals Summit PDAC meeting program on March 7-8, 2023. If you'd like to schedule a 1 on 1 meeting, please visit www.precioussummit.com/event/pdac-2023-one-on-one-meeting-program/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities, and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature, and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects near New Brunswick, Canada's Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"). The Company is committed to deploying its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition, and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Puma's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project covers more than 50,000 ha in Northern New Brunswick, an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure nearby. Since 2021, Puma has made four (4) significant gold discoveries at Williams Brook, with high-grade gold mineralization hosted in quartz veins at surface. An aggressive exploration program is planned for 2023, including a minimum of 6,000 m of drilling and a 4,000 T bulk sample.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, (418) 750-8510;

president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305;

mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155959