Company's technology is transforming operations in automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, and beyond

KINEXON, a leading and innovative provider of automation solutions and location services, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is KINEXON's first-time appearance on the Magic Quadrant.

KINEXON provides an end-to-end indoor location solution that captures, optimizes, and automates operations in automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, and more. Global customers, including BMW and Continental, rely on KINEXON's product suite for production-critical operations. The company's open cloud platform provides comprehensive no-code/low-code configurations and intuitive analytics modules. It is designed to identify bottlenecks, automate operations, and address a variety of related use cases including order tracking, management of mobile robot fleets, tool control and more.

"We believe this recognition acknowledges our ambition to pioneer the next generation of connected and automated operations. It recognizes our continuous efforts to drive the efficiency and sustainability of our customers," said Dr. Oliver Trinchera, Co-Founder and CEO of KINEXON. "KINEXON is transforming manufacturing in a way that delivers actionable insights for a fast ROI for our customers, which include some of the most prominent and forward-thinking companies in the world."

Gartner Magic Quadrants are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Resources:

Access a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services

Learn more about KINEXON solutions

Follow KINEXON on LinkedIn and Twitter

Read the KINEXON blog

Gartner Footnote

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, By Tim Zimmerman and Annette Zimmermann, 21 February 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About KINEXON

KINEXON is a global technology leader that develops groundbreaking solution for connected and automated operations in automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace industries. The company is a pioneer of next-generation cloud software, connected devices and indoor location services. KINEXON' end-to-end solutions capture, analyze and automate processes for industry leaders such as BMW and Continental.

KINEXON's technology also powers performance tracking and advanced analytics for club and professional sports organizations and leagues, including the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Football League (NFL) and more than 400 professional teams worldwide.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, KINEXON has grown to more than 300 employees across offices in Munich and Chicago. For more information, visit www.kinexon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005298/en/

Contacts:

Molly Stein

Archetype, for KINEXON

molly.stein@archetype.co