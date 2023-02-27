This initiative will enable the foundation to assist vulnerable people living on the streets with food, shelter and healthcare.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Ruban Sohana, the Director of Win Square Finance, has announced that the company will donate 10% of its gross revenue to the Win Square Foundation. The donated funds will help in reducing homelessness in Australia by providing the basic necessities to those living on the streets.





"Homelessness does not discriminate between men or women, youth or elderly," said Mr. Sohana. Many homeless individuals in New South Wales (NSW) sought accommodation assistance in the financial year 2020-2021 from specialist homelessness services. In 2022, it was reported that nearly half of them did not receive much-needed assistance.

Recent reports have drawn attention to the possible effects of the unmet demand of homelessness services. It warns that housing instability can lead to increased vulnerability for these individuals especially women, children and those with mental health issues. This is where initiatives such as Win Square Finance's donation of a portion of its revenues to the Win Square Foundation can make a difference in reducing homelessness.

The initiative of Win Square Finance is expected to take effect from the second half of 2023. Mr. Sohana is quite optimistic that the donated funds will help many less fortunate individuals living on the streets of Australia in finding a home and fulfilling their basic needs.

Accredited with over 50 lenders, Win Square Finance has helped hundreds of people get approved for mortgages. It also guides its clients on various mortgage reduction strategies and ways to achieve low-interest payments.

