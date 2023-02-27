Star Royalties Ltd.: Green Star Royalties Joins International Emissions Trading Association

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties", or the "Company") (TSXV:STRR)(OTCQX:STRFF) is pleased to announce that its majority-owned joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd. ("Green Star"), has been accepted as a member of the International Emissions Trading Association ("IETA"), a leading industry association on market-based climate solutions.

IETA represents close to 300 Canadian and international companies from multiple sectors on the design and implementation of carbon pricing and climate finance mechanisms. Its market and technical expertise are regularly called-upon to inform policies and market trading frameworks that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Rina Cerrato, Chief Commercial Officer of Green Star, commented: "We are pleased and honoured to join IETA as Green Star continues to grow its critical mass and establish itself as a quality leader in the carbon financing space. IETA's thought leadership and advocacy in the development of carbon/emissions trading mechanisms have been invaluable and we are excited to be able to participate and contribute alongside its many reputable member organizations. Green Star's focus on funding premium carbon offset projects in North America makes us exceptionally well aligned with IETA's vision of becoming the trusted business voice on market-based climate solutions."

Green Star continues to implement its mandate of quality, scalability, longevity and integrity, as it grows its investment pipeline and aims to become a quality leader in the carbon credit royalty space. To execute on its expanding pipeline, Green Star is actively evaluating capital raising opportunities through a combination of private and public markets.

About IETA

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organization created in June 1999 to establish a functional international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions. Membership includes leading international companies from across the carbon trading cycle. IETA members seek to develop an emissions trading regime that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity.

About Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals and carbon credit royalty and streaming company. The Company innovated the world's first carbon credit royalties in forestry and regenerative agriculture through its majority-owned, pure-green joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd., and offers investors exposure to precious metals and carbon credit prices with an increasingly negative carbon footprint. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

