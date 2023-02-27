DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Declaration

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that Helen Vaughan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of Aurora Investment Trust PLC with effect from 27 February 2023.

