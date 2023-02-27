Anzeige
27.02.2023 | 16:28
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Declaration

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Declaration 27-Feb-2023 / 14:57 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To: EQS

From: RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Date: 27 February 2023

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that Helen Vaughan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of Aurora Investment Trust PLC with effect from 27 February 2023.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 226126 
EQS News ID:  1569675 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2023 09:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

