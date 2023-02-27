Anzeige
27.02.2023 | 22:06
Lacework bolsters its commitment to the A/NZ region with Australian data centre

SYDNEY, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announces the availability of its new cloud data centre located in Sydney, NSW. The data centre allows Lacework to better support A/NZ organisations with an improved customer experience and low latency, while maintaining data sovereignty and privacy requirements.

Lacework Logo

Customers in A/NZ, such as financial services business etika and secure payment provider IPSI, have welcomed the move, stating:

"IPSI operates in the compliance space so data sovereignty is vital for us and our customers, who have requirements that include keeping data onshore. With that in mind we couldn't even consider a security monitoring tool that didn't meet those requirements," says Jarrett Baker, technical operations manager at IPSI. "Beyond our compliance needs, Lacework offers the most mature and fit for purpose product suite we reviewed and having the tool in place has reduced the time spent reviewing traffic from one to two hours per day to less than ten minutes."

Kevin Tham, CISO at etika, explains he's long been an advocate of Lacework: "I've worked with Lacework in two of my roles and while it has big claims, it really does deliver what it promises. The local data centre will improve responsiveness of the site which will lead to overall productivity gains across my team."

The Sydney data centre uses the same architecture as the rest of Lacework's global infrastructure, so innovations and new features will be available on a global schedule.

"The Australia and New Zealand region continues to be a critical market for Lacework and this investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting local customers at the highest level," says Richard Davies, Area Director at Lacework. "With so many organisations in A/NZ rapidly moving workloads to the cloud, we're helping to ensure they're better prepared to protect themselves and their data."

The new data centre is operational and available to customers now. To learn more, visit https://www.lacework.com/.

Resources

  • Lacework is hiring! Browse open positions today
  • Get started with Lacework now
  • Join Lacework on LinkedIn and follow @Lacework on Twitter and Facebook

About Lacework
Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyse, and accurately correlate data - without requiring manually written rules - across an organisation's AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com.

Media Contact:
press@lacework.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874547/Lacework_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lacework-bolsters-its-commitment-to-the-anz-region-with-australian-data-centre-301756074.html

