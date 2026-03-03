Future-focused infrastructure strategy continues to gain traction as company secures nearly 115MW in new agreements

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, announced that its Global Data Centers business has secured four substantial capacity commitments reaching nearly 115MW across campuses in Gainesville, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; and Sacramento, California. Combined, these agreements highlight the growing demand from both hyperscale platforms and large enterprises for infrastructure engineered to support rapidly expanding digital and AI deployments.

The new commitments include a 90+MW deployment for a major hyperscale provider in addition to nearly 20MW contracted by three enterprise organizations. These agreements reflect the accelerating need for environments that can support high-density compute operations, evolving regulatory expectations, and scalable deployment models for AI and next-generation workloads.

Organizations across financial services, cloud, gaming and cybersecurity sectors choose NTT Global Data Centers for its ability to meet next-stage operational needs while providing built-in pathways for future expansion:

A leading financial services institution chose NTT Global Data Centers for its compliance standards and adaptable cooling infrastructure, supporting a seamless shift to liquid cooling as AI requirements continue to develop.

A prominent gaming platform provider chose NTT Global Data Centers based on strategic proximity to cloud availability zones and the adaptability of its cooling architecture.

A leading cybersecurity firm expanded its relationship with NTT Global Data Centers, emphasizing rapid deployment timelines and straightforward scalability within an existing footprint.

A major hyperscale client committed to more than 90MW at the VA11 campus in Virginia, adopting an infrastructure approach that provides intentional flexibility for high-density and AI-driven workloads as their roadmap advances.

"These new commitments speak to the confidence that clients place in NTT Global Data Centers to support their most ambitious digital initiatives," said Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centers. "As compute requirements continue to accelerate, organizations are seeking infrastructure that can evolve at the same pace. Our ability to pair compliance, agility and future-ready design is increasingly a decisive factor for customers looking to stay ahead of demand. These needs are not just limited to hyperscalers enterprise organizations across every sector also require high-performance platforms to serve their customers reliably."

As one of the world's largest data center providers, NTT Global Data Centers continues to scale its global platform to meet rising demand. Over the past year, the company launched ten new facilities across key regions in North America, EMEA and APAC, delivering more than 370MW of new IT capacity. These expansions support NTT's multi-year plan to invest over $10 billion by 2027 to deliver infrastructure capable of supporting dense AI workloads and the broader digital economy.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

