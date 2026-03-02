TOKYO, Mar 2, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and NEC Corporation today announced the launch of Japan's first commercial 5G core network (5GC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) on February 26.(1) Advanced architecture, constructed using Agentic AI,(2) enables the network to flexibly and rapidly expand capacity, such as dynamically expanding its capacity in response to sudden traffic surges, for dramatically improved reliability, flexibility and sustainability.In a separate world-first achievement(3), DOCOMO and NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc. in collaboration with NTT DOCOMO SOLUTIONS, Inc. have also successfully automated 5GC design and construction on AWS. To do this, they leveraged Agentic AI a combination of AI and GitOps(4) in a hybrid cloud environment. This innovative approach prevents human error and reduces construction time by approximately 80% compared to conventional methods.First in Japan to Construct and Commercially Launch 5GC on AWSIn March 2022, DOCOMO and NEC started verifying 5GC network equipment operating on a hybrid cloud using AWS, aiming to enhance network deployment flexibility and reliability. The process included testing the coordinated operation of the 5GC on AWS and DOCOMO's proprietary virtualization platform,(5) as well as ensuring carrier-grade availability and operability.(6) Connecting the two platforms presented significant challenges, including network and security design considerations, but DOCOMO and NEC successfully overcame these issues to confirm that the 5GC operates seamlessly in a hybrid cloud environment.Building on this success, DOCOMO and NEC have now implemented the necessary fault tolerance and redundancy for a commercial environment, creating a hybrid cloud that combines their virtualization platform with a public cloud. In developing this environment, DOCOMO defined the requirements, established design policies, and reviewed the implementation method for the hybrid cloud. NEC redesigned the entire architecture to establish a construction and operation model based on infrastructure as code (IaC)(7) and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD)(8) for AWS. This process incorporated AWS managed services, such as AWS CloudFormation,(9) AWS CodeBuild,(10) and AWS CodePipeline,(11) into the design.This hybrid cloud environment is expected to improve network operational efficiency and enable the flexibility and reliability required in the 5G era. For example, building the 5GC on AWS in addition to a separate virtualization platform enables flexible operations, such as rapidly expanding capacity when network demand increases due to a sudden event, and scaling down when increased capacity is no longer needed.Additionally, operational tests confirmed a power consumption reduction of approximately 70%(12) by running the 5GC on AWS Graviton2(13) processors and conducting operational tests in a hybrid cloud environment that connected the 5GC on Graviton2 with the 5GC on DOCOMO's virtualization platform. In a commercial environment, the 5GC built on AWS Graviton3 is expected to reduce environmental impact similarly.World's First Automation of 5GC Network from Design to Construction Using GitOps and AIDOCOMO and DOCOMO BUSINESS, in collaboration with DOCOMO SOLUTIONS, achieved the world's first automation of 5GC design and construction using GitOps(14) and AI, aiming to prevent human error and shorten the construction period.DOCOMO and DOCOMO SOLUTIONS used GitOps to automate construction from the cloud infrastructure up to the 5GC. DOCOMO BUSINESS automated the 5GC design and construction processes, as well as the development of Agentic AI, while NTT DOCOMO SOLUTIONS implemented and verified the AWS infrastructure portion of GitOps.To minimize manual tasks, such as designing configuration values, they adopted Agentic AI with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore,(15) AWS's agentic AI platform for building, deploying, and operating effective agents securely at scale, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP),(16) creating a new architecture integrated with GitOps.Conventionally, 5GC construction required the creation and modification of numerous complex configuration files, a process that demanded significant manpower and time. However, by implementing Agentic AI with multiple AI agents using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, DOCOMO BUSINESS was able to automate tasks such as designing configuration values, creating settings files, and issuing construction instructions to GitOps. Consequently, they succeeded in automating everything from design to construction. As a result, the 5GC construction period was reduced by approximately 80% compared to conventional methods.In the future, the companies plan to improve access to their knowledge base and optimize task allocation among AI agents, aiming to achieve faster network speeds and higher precision. They will also expand the scope of AI utilization and accelerate efforts toward the complete automation of 5GC operations by enhancing reproducibility, reliability and operational efficiency through AI-driven generation and execution.This automated 5GC construction solution using Agentic AI is currently on display at the NTT booth (Hall 3, Stand 3M29) at the 2026 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Through this exhibition, DOCOMO and NEC aim to communicate the innovation and uniqueness of their world-leading communication infrastructure for an AI-powered world.Executive CommentsNobuko Hiraguchi, Executive Officer, General Manager of Core Network Design Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC."This initiative is a major step forward in DOCOMO's ongoing effort to advance networks. We have integrated AWS's scalable cloud platform, which flexibly supports advanced initiatives, including AI, with NEC's highly reliable 5GC and DOCOMO BUSINESS's Agentic AI expertise. Also, combining on-premises and cloud technologies enhances network reliability and the ability to respond to demand. Furthermore, shortening the 5GC construction period on the public cloud through AI automation will allow us to deliver services to customers more quickly. I believe our proactive approach to embracing AI has led to this world-first achievement. DOCOMO will continue to take on new challenges to provide communication services that our customers will choose."Takashi Sato, Corporate Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Network Solutions Business Division of NEC Corporation"NEC is proud to contribute to the transformation of communication infrastructure alongside DOCOMO and AWS by providing our 5GC software. Since 2022, we have been addressing the challenge of creating a carrier-grade 5GC network in the cloud through technical verification. This commercial deployment is the result of combining Japanese telecommunications technology with a global cloud platform to create world-leading communication infrastructure. NEC will continue to contribute to the network evolution of our telecommunications carrier partners in the future."Yuichi Ikejiri, Deputy Senior Vice President, Innovation Center, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc."I am honored to have participated in this project. Agentic AI's automated construction of 5GC will transform the core network construction process, which has traditionally required significant time and specialized knowledge for design, verification and configuration. Starting with this initiative, we will continue to leverage the power of AI to shorten service provision lead times, standardize design and construction processes, and ensure consistent quality, thereby enabling us to deliver services to the market more quickly and reliably."Mikihiko Tsunematsu, Director, Telecom, Media, Entertainment, Game & Sports, Strategic Business Unit, Amazon Web Services Japan"NTT DOCOMO has led the telecommunications industry as a technology leader and has driven various innovations through its longstanding partnership with AWS. Applying AI and cloud to telecommunications unlocks new possibilities for operators to respond to customer needs more quickly and flexibly while delivering stable communication services. AWS will continue to collaborate with DOCOMO and NEC toward the evolution of telecommunications infrastructure that supports people's lives and industrial development."(1) As of March 2, 2026, based on DOCOMO research.(2) System in which multiple AI agents, each with a specific role, automate an entire workflow toward a goal while dynamically updating their action plans according to the situation.(3) As of March 2, 2026, based on DOCOMO research.(4) Operational automation methodology for continuously aligning an environment by managing the entire state of infrastructure and application configurations (e.g., setting files and manifests) in Git and automatically detecting and synchronizing any differences.(5) Proprietary platform developed by DOCOMO that can run core network equipment from multiple vendors. 70% of DOCOMO's commercial core network equipment operates on this platform.(6) NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services(7) Practice of managing and provisioning infrastructure components such as servers, networks, and storage through code (e.g., YAML or JSON). This approach enables infrastructure to be automatically built, modified, and reproduced.(8) Method of automating the stages of the software release process, from building and testing to deployment, triggered by changes to the source code. It allows for the continuous integration and delivery of software.(9) Infrastructure as Code (IaC) service that allows you to define AWS resource configurations as templates in YAML or JSON format, and then automatically create, update, or delete those AWS resources based on the template.(10) Fully managed build service that compiles source code, runs tests, and produces software packages that are ready to deploy, without the need to manage servers.(11) Continuous delivery service that automates the various stages of the software release process such as fetching source code, building, testing, approval, and deployment by defining them as stages and automatically orchestrating their execution.(12) Family of processors designed by AWS for its cloud computing services. Graviton2 and Graviton3 are the- second and third-generation processors, respectively. For more information, see AWS's website.(13) NTT DOCOMO and NEC Reduce Power Consumption for 5G SA Core by an Average of 72% Using AWS Graviton2, followed by a Successful Onboarding of 5G SA Core on Hybrid Cloud(14) Database system for storing and managing the change history of files and directories.(15) Fully managed agent infrastructure service that provides the execution environment, memory management, and tool integration required to build, deploy, and operate AI agents securely and at scale.(16) Standardized protocol that enables AI agents to access external tools and data sources securely and uniformly. It decouples the tool implementation from the AI interface, enhancing reusability and extensibility.ShareAbout NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 91 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.https://www.nec.com/en/About DOCOMO BUSINESSNTT Communications Corporation changed its name to NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc. on July 1, 2025. As an Industrial and Regional DX Platformer that drives digital transformation across industries and communities, we are enabling the development of a decentralized, autonomous, and collaborative society where businesses and communities can thrive sustainably. Our mission is to unlock new value and help create prosperity for all. https://www.ntt.com/en/index.htmlSource: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.