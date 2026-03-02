The companies have been developing the industry's first inter-carrier operational model on the ServiceNow AI Platform, helping carriers identify and resolve roaming issues faster and deliver more reliable connectivity for travelers around the world

Mobile World Congress: NTT DOCOMO, StarHub, and ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, today introduced a joint initiative to keep travelers connected with autonomous roaming resolution using ServiceNow CRM. The companies have been developing the industry's first inter-carrier operational model on the ServiceNow AI Platform, helping carriers identify and resolve roaming issues faster and deliver more reliable connectivity for travelers around the world.

When a roaming customer loses service overseas, multiple carriers must coordinate to fix it. Today, without industry-wide standards, each carrier uses its own intake channels web forms, email, and portals delaying issue reporting and tracking between operators. For international travelers, that's a dead phone when they need it most. For operators, that's lost revenue, eroded customer trust, and competitive disadvantage in markets where seamless connectivity is expected.

DOCOMO has been working with ServiceNow since 2021 to eliminate manual intervention with Zero-Touch Operation (ZTO), automating remote maintenance tasks that previously required hands-on support. The result is faster fault recovery and elimination of overnight support shifts. Now, DOCOMO, StarHub, and ServiceNow are extending that automation across carrier boundaries to handle inter-carrier operations the same way automatically, in real time.

The three companies have created a shared operational model that uses AI, data, and workflows to help carriers fix roaming problems faster. The new solution turns manual processes into autonomous workflows that coordinate roaming fault resolution in real time on the ServiceNow AI Platform. When something breaks, the workflow quickly shows operators what happened, which network is affected, where the issue started, and what is already being done. This approach gives carriers better visibility across networks, reduces manual effort, and delivers true proactive customer service. It also helps them spot issues sooner and resolve them faster, improving service quality for travelers around the world.

Technical validation is underway, and the companies are targeting a commercial launch for the second half of the year. The goal is straightforward: more bars on travelers' cell phones, standardized operations between carriers, better service quality for international travelers, and a scalable model that works globally.

"This collaboration marks an important step toward improving the reliability of international roaming services for customers around the world," said Akihiro Hikuma, senior vice president, executive general manager of network division at NTT DOCOMO. "By extending automation beyond individual network domains and introducing a standardized, cooperative model for inter-carrier operations, we can significantly reduce service interruptions and enhance the transparency and speed of issue resolution. DOCOMO is actively building an open and collaborative ecosystem with diverse partners such as StarHub and ServiceNow, advancing intelligent cross-border operational automation that improves customer experience and contributes to the evolution of global connectivity."

"Reliable roaming is essential for travelers who depend on connectivity wherever they go," said Volkan Sevindik, chief technology officer at StarHub. "By working with DOCOMO and ServiceNow to automate and standardize inter-carrier roaming operations, we are addressing a long-standing industry challenge at its root. This collaboration reflects StarHub's commitment to putting customer experience at the center of how technology is applied at scale, improving service reliability through intelligent automation so customers can stay connected seamlessly across borders."

"Our partnership with DOCOMO and StarHub represents a bold step toward a future where telecom operations are predictive, proactive, and seamlessly integrated," said Rohit Batra, general manager and vice president of industry products at ServiceNow. "With ServiceNow CRM and the unique capabilities of the ServiceNow AI Platform, fault tickets flow automatically, recovery happens in real time, and operations that used to take hours now take minutes."

"This initiative highlights how open, industry standards-based specifications can enable more consistent and interoperable operations across multiple service providers. By leveraging Mplify's MEF 113 Trouble Ticketing Business Requirements and Use Cases standard, the collaboration shows how operators can reduce fragmentation and manual processes in favor of standardized models that support international roaming at scale," said Pascal Menezes, chief technology officer at Mplify. "Seeing Mplify specifications applied across multi-operator environments is an important step toward improving service continuity and advancing global interoperability."

