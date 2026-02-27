TOKYO, Feb 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), in collaboration with Pegatron Corporation (Pegatron; 4938.TW) and Edgecore Networks, has obtained Bronze Badge certification from the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) for its new hardware products: Endeavor (Pegatron MPND400-2) and AMX3200 (Edgecore), components of the open and disaggregated 400G optical transponder platforms known as Phoenix, demonstrating the continued expansion of NEC's ecosystem portfolio.TIP is a global collaborative community advancing the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and interoperable telecommunications infrastructure.The Phoenix solution is a standard specification defined by TIP's Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group, that includes NTT, Telia, Telefonica, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and MTN. OOPT is an operator-driven initiative responsible for the development of technical requirements and focused on the growth of open technologies, architectures, and interfaces in the optical and IP networking domains.NEC's Phoenix Solution consists of the NEC Network Operating System (NOS), white box hardware, and third-party optical transceivers, enabling highly flexible and scalable network deployments. The newly added Endeavor and AMX3200 platforms are both 1U-height white boxes designed for standard 19-inch rack mounting. Each is equipped with four CFP2-DCO ports supporting 400G coherent pluggable transceivers, enabling transmission capacity of up to 1.6Tbps per device for Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) applications.The NEC NOS is universally deployed on Phoenix-certified white box platforms, providing advanced hardware management and supporting open APIs such as OpenConfig and YANG data models to ensure seamless integration and automation for network operators.The NEC NOS has previously been awarded the TIP Phoenix Gold Badge in combination with the Galileo Flex-T white box. The new Bronze Badge certifications for Endeavor and AMX3200 further strengthen the Phoenix ecosystem, enabling network operators to benefit from a truly multi-vendor environment and enhancing the reliability and flexibility of optical transport networks."The Bronze Badge certification for the Endeavor and AMX3200 platforms further highlights the robustness of our optical networking solution ecosystem," said So Sato, Senior Director, Network Solutions Business Division, NEC Corporation. "This achievement demonstrates the value of openness, affirming our commitment to supporting operators with flexible solutions that meet diverse networking needs.""The Telecom Infra Project is excited to see the broader impact of TIP's Phoenix open transponder design across the industry. This new hardware solution greatly enriches the open transponders ecosystem by offering operators multiple choices to deploy this solution at scale," said Arturo Mayoral, Head of Transport Technology at TIP. "We are especially proud to see how the TIP test and validation program is enabling the community to accelerate interoperability among open solutions while reinforcing market confidence in their maturity and reliability.""We are proud to achieve TIP Phoenix Bronze Badge certification for Pegatron's Endeavor MPND400-2 muxponder in collaboration with NEC," said Dr. James Shue, SVP & CTO of Pegatron. "This certification validates our commitment to delivering high-quality, standards-based optical networking hardware for the open and disaggregated ecosystem. Pegatron remains dedicated to advancing open optical networking solutions that provide operators with greater flexibility and choice.""Edgecore Networks is proud to expand our collaboration with NEC through the Phoenix ecosystem. Achieving TIP Bronze Badge certification for the AMX3200 underscores our shared commitment to delivering open, scalable, and interoperable optical transport solutions," said Nanda Ravindran, VP of Product Management and Planning of Edgecore. "By combining Edgecore's open hardware innovation with NEC's proven NOS and system integration expertise, we are empowering operators worldwide to accelerate network modernization with greater flexibility, efficiency, and confidence."These research results were obtained from a grant program (No.JPJ012368G50311) by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan.About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.