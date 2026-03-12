TOKYO, Mar 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation(NEC; TSE: 6701) has developed a first-of-its-kind physical AI(1) that proactively controls robots to help reduce human stress. This technology utilizes a proprietary "world model"(2) from NEC to predict human movement and psychological states, quantitatively estimating a person's level of stress.The technology was developed based on a world model, an AI system that is attracting attention globally for accelerating robot adoption. It anticipates the direction a person will move based on the relative position and posture between a robot and the person, predicting the person's level of stress in real time. This enables robots to be controlled along paths and at speeds that reduce human stress.In collaborative human-robot work environments, this reduction of psychological stress can be closely linked to physical safety, helping to avoid collisions and unexpected contact. As a result, expectations are growing for robots utilizing physical AI as a solution to labor shortages and hazardous tasks.However, it is not easy for robots to control their movements based on expected human movements and psychological states. Moreover, robot behavior may cause humans to feel uneasy or tense, potentially hindering smooth collaboration.NEC developed this technology to address these challenges. The technology promotes robot deployment in environments where dedicated robot zones are not yet established, such as small-to-medium-sized logistics warehouses, factories, and retail stores with narrow aisles-locations where stress-related barriers to robot use are conventionally high.This development was achieved by integrating the knowledge and expertise NEC previously accumulated through the research and development of globally recognized models in the field of Physical AI and robot control technologies.The proprietary world model utilized by this technology was developed by combining two prediction models. This has enabled robots to predict the future level of human stress when executing a specific driving control, thereby achieving optimal driving control that anticipates human movement. As a result, it can navigate at speeds and along paths that minimize human stress while maintaining mobility efficiency and suppressing unnecessary deceleration or stops, which can contribute to resolving labor shortages and improving productivity.1. Predicting human movement that changes based on robot behavior and physical surroundingsBy understanding the relationship between "human and robot behavior" as well as "humans and their physical surroundings," NEC has developed a unique prediction model capable of forecasting changing human movement. Using camera footage from robots and their control data, the model can predict with high accuracy the future 3D position and posture of people visible in current footage. This is accomplished in consideration of a robot's behavior and surrounding environmental information.2. Real-time, quantitative estimation of the degree of human stress in relation to a robot's positionThrough the operation of robots and training AI with experimental results from stress surveys and robot movement data, NEC developed a unique predictive model that quantitatively estimates human stress levels based on the position, posture, and speed among humans and robots. This model enables real-time estimation of stress levels felt by individuals as robots approach them, tailored to each specific situation.Going forward, NEC will continue contributing to the creation of environments where humans and robots can collaborate safely through the implementation of Physical AI.(1) The amount of carbon dioxide absorbed and emitted between forests and the atmosphere.(2) Source: Verra, a nonprofit organization that operates standards in environmental and social markets. "VCS VM0012 Improved Forest Management in Temperate and Boreal Forests (LtPF)."About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.