Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed OTWO as of February 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the OTWO/USDT trading pair officially became available for trading at 8:00 UTC on February 27, 2023.

Created as a B2B2C platform for establishing a sound cryptocurrency consumption ecosystem, OTWO is here to provide business tools that enable financial transactions to take place in a unified environment. Its native token OTWO was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 27, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing OTWO Platform

OTWO is a platform that generates profits by linking businesses with the OTWO Foundation. It creates an ecosystem in which services of primary clients or related companies are integrated into one application.

In addition to consumers and producers, the OTWO Platform makes it easier for various users, such as marketers and content creators, to interact with each other in a B2B2C platform designed to interact and build businesses with different categories of services, which may include Global markets, Shopping Mall, Keyward marketing platform, Academy, Education, MCN entertainment service, Development, Commerce, Art, Consulting, NFT, Rent, Caravan, Capsule Hotel, and many more.

The OWTO platform users use cryptocurrency as a safe payment method, and the minimum value of OTWO token market price on the platform will be higher than KRW 5,000. The business mechanism of the OTWO platform adopts the CBL for PBC structure to provide consumers with purchase preferences, thus generating buying momentum in the exchange and attracting the market price of OTWO tokens to rise. The market distribution supply of OTWO tokens decreases gradually, automatically preventing market prices from falling.

As a result, if the market price of OTWO tokens increases, it provides products or services to consumers within the platform where producers can benefit more from monetizing sales through the virtual asset exchange. Based on this, the purchase benefits and quality of products and services offered to consumers will also gradually increase. Through these mechanisms, the ecosystem of the OTWO platform will gradually expand.

About OTWO Token

OTWO is the native token of the OTWO Platform. It can be used in various kinds of services and in actual consumption/economic behavior based on blockchain. The goal is to make people to use it as a real payment cryptocurrency.

Based on BEP-20, OTWO has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for token sale, 2.5% will be used for marketing, 2.5% is allocated to the team and partners, 10% is provided for the user rewards, 20% is allocated to the payment pool, 30% is provided for the business development, and the remaining 30% is reserved.

OTWO token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 27, 2023, and investors who are interested in the OTWO Platform can now easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

