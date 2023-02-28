Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 27th February.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: OTWO

Listing date: 27th February

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, BSC

Official Website: http://otwochain.com/

About:

OTWO, a platform that helps to grow Entertainment, and Crypto Assets.

Project: MZR

Listing date: 28th February

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.mazuri.io/

About:

The Mazuri platform wants to allow each player to become a famous Fighter, a wealthy CYBER-athlete, a known celebrity, both within Mazuri City and the Real World.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 20th February 2022 to 26th February 2023

Name: SUDO

Weekly gain: 46%

Official Website: https://sudoswap.xyz/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sudo/usdt

Name: CRETA

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website: https://www.creta.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/creta/usdt

Name: MARS

Weekly gain: 34%

Official Website: https://www.marscoin.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mars/usdt

Name: CFX

Weekly gain: 130%

Official Website: https://confluxnetwork.org

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cfx/usdt

Name: A1A

Official Website: http://aonea.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/a1a/usdt

Name: WBX

Official Website: https://www.wibx.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wbx/usdt

Name: CXS

Official Website: https://nextepcrypto.fr

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cxs/usdt

Name: GHUB

Official Website: https://www.gemhub.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ghub/usdt

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 27th February 2023

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

