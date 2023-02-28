VT5 Acquisition Company AG
In the first quarter of the financial year 2022/2023, VT5 continued its extensive search for a suitable technology company at the heart of long-term industry trends, such as digitalization, energy technologies and industrial automation. The team has further intensified the discussions with candidates under NDA. Currently, preliminary discussions with two promising potential combination candidates are ongoing. At the same time, the team continues to screen further opportunities as the pipeline has increased due to an improved capital market environment.
With cash balances in escrow of CHF 198 million, VT5 offers access to liquidity and capital for private companies with expansion ambitions and an elegant, fast-track solution to become a SIX-listed company. The publicly traded Class A Shares of VT5 Acquisition AG are backed by these funds in escrow and on an adjusted basis carried an equity value of CHF 9.90 per share as of 31 October 2022 (end of fiscal year 2021/2022). The cash balances in escrow are currently yielding 1% since the recent interest rate increase by the Swiss National Bank.
In the current challenging geopolitical, macroeconomic and equity market environment, the high-quality long-term Swiss investor base, supported by strong commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors, has thus become even more of a well-recognized asset.
Heinz Kundert, Chairperson of VT5, states: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, we thank our esteemed shareholders for their trust and continued support. We look forward to proposing a business combination with a private company which we can bring to SIX Swiss Exchange via VT5."
VT5 plans to publish further information together with the half-year 2022/23 reporting on 29 June 2023.
