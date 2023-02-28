Anzeige
WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023 | 08:58
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay showcases the leading positions and growth prospects of its Soda Ash business

Solvay showcases the leading positions and growth prospects of its Soda Ash business

The Group held a webinar focused on its Soda Ash & Derivatives activities, to be a part of the future EssentialCo


Brussels, February 28, 2023 - 08:45 CET

Solvay held a webinarfor the investment community on its Soda Ash & Derivatives activities that will be part of the future EssentialCo. This webinar marked a continuation of Solvay's series that began in December 2021 with an One Planet roadmap update, followed in 2022 by the materials supplied to the Automotive and battery industry, Consumerand Peroxidesmarkets.

Management shared the proven track record and resilience of cash generation and margins of the Soda Ash business. Soda Ash EBITDA organic growth is projected to accelerate to approximately 10% per year in the next 5 years while maintaining cash conversion above 70%, and investing in innovation, capacity and energy transition. This is driven by:

  • Strong scale and technology leadership in synthetic and natural soda ash.
  • Leveraging world-class, competitive assets serving the export markets, and regional assets serving local markets.
  • Proven track record of cost competitiveness, strong cash generation, resilient margins and growth through the cycles.
  • Reinvention of the Solvay process with a cutting-edge innovation to improve competitiveness and sustainability.
  • Investments in capacity expansions of soda ash and bicarbonate to support growth.
  • Acceleration of our energy transition projects based on new, sustainable and local fuels in line with its carbon neutrality ambition.

A replay of this presentation is available on Solvay's Investor Relations website.


