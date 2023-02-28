Subscription service to deliver valuable intelligence and insights on practical compliance, regulatory change, and how to maximize technology to streamline these practices.

Global Relay, a leading provider of electronic communication compliance and archiving solutions, today announced the launch of its new digital information service called Global Relay Intelligence Practice (GRIP).

GRIP is a daily business content service providing digestible, practical information for regulatory professionals to stay apprised of the latest developments in compliance and technology. With headlines around key markets, verticals, and trends including fintech, crypto regulation, and emerging ESG compliance GRIP gives practitioners in regulated industries the insights needed to make informed decisions in a shifting compliance landscape.

GRIP is a product of Global Relay, a pioneer in cloud computing services for the financial sector. Founded in 1999, Global Relay provided cloud archiving solutions for finance brokers to capture and retain email communications compliantly. Today, the company delivers integrated messaging, archiving, supervision, and eDiscovery solutions to the world's largest banks and other regulated organizations to store and manage their data compliantly.

"Over the past 23 years in this space, we have seen regulation continually evolve with increasing demands around privacy, security, and data governance," says Alex Viall, director of regulatory intelligence for Global Relay. "As one of the first cloud providers, we have constantly adapted to these changes and innovated to help our customers meet the challenges they face in a complex corporate world. Now, we want to offer that insight and expertise to the larger compliance community."

GRIP was built and is operated by a team of journalists with over 90 years of combined experience in reporting for specialist business communities. Its content is published according to the journalistic standards of truth, accuracy, and objectivity, and available every business day to ensure its specialist subscriber base receives the very latest regulatory and operational updates.

"Our role is to provide information and encourage discussion on the key issues relating to the latest topics of interest to our readers," says Thomas Hyrkiel, head of content services for GRIP. "While we are obviously pro-regulation and pro-enterprise, we are committed to covering the widest range of news stories and viewpoints fairly, independently, and accurately."

"This latest development is a natural progression for Global Relay as a business because of the connection we have with so many parts of the financial markets globally," says Warren Roy, CEO and Founder of Global Relay. "We are perfectly positioned to provide expertise and guidance through this expansive offering based on our knowledge of the issues that our customers face, built up through 23 years of service."

Global Relay is currently offering complimentary access to GRIP and will begin offering a subscription model for the service later this year. For more information, please visit GRIP: grip.globalrelay.com

About Global Relay

Global Relay is a leading provider of fully compliant, cloud-first message archiving, supervision and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. The privately owned company delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive ensures support for email, instant messaging, Bloomberg®, Refinitiv, social media, mobile messaging and more for users of mobile, Microsoft Outlook® and web-based platforms. For more information please visit globalrelay.com.

