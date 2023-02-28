DJ Petrofac Limited: FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS DATE

Petrofac Limited

(the 'Company' or 'Petrofac')

PETROFAC FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS DATE

Petrofac will publish its Full Year 2022 results on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

Further details on how to participate will be issued and made available on www.petrofac.com in due course.

ENDS

For further information contact:

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

