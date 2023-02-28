Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 11:06
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ilikos Drug Development Solutions (ilikos Dds) Becomes Ilikos Consulting Group (ilikos Cg) Further Progressing Its Commitment To Offer Flexible, Adaptive And Highly Personalized Consulting Services To Life Sciences Companies

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by strong growth, ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions becomes ILIKOS Consulting Group. The new name is a more accurate reflection of corporate identity, strategy and vision for the future.

"Market dynamics, the new EU CTR and MDR regulations as well as the promising growth of interest towards clinical research in the META regions bring forth complex scenarios. They also present promising opportunities along with significant benefits for Patients. We intend to take a leadership position in supporting both public and private sectors as they align with industry standards and seek guidance regarding compliance and proper execution of clinical studies." - said Mr. Elias Sayias BSc. CCRA, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS.

Cyprus, at the juncture of Europe, Africa and the Middle East geographically, represents a very attractive option for investment opportunities from both public and private sectors. As the clinical research landscape is changing across the spectrum of development in both the biopharma and medical technology segments ILIKOS intends to work closely with external and internal stakeholders to capitalize on this potential and bring forth meaningful outcomes for Patients, quality of healthcare and clinical research professionals.

"In a shifting geopolitical and economic landscape, it is important to identify and enable platforms for the continuous advancement of clinical research. Looking ahead, we will shortly be launching strategic solutions aimed at biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies while collaborating with both private and public sectors." - said Dr. Styliana Mirallai, Corporate Development Manager.

For more information, visit goilikos.com

About ILIKOS Consulting Group

ILIKOS offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized consulting services to biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies helping them progress the development of their investigational products. ILIKOS also works closely with a wide range of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to establish and execute highly effective business & corporate development strategies.
Learn more at www.goilikos.com

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Styliana Mirallai
Corporate Development Manager
e-mail: smirallai@goilikos.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ilikos-drug-development-solutions-ilikos-dds-becomes-ilikos-consulting-group-ilikos-cg-further-progressing-its-commitment-to-offer-flexible-adaptive-and-highly-personalized-consulting-services-to-life-sciences-companies-301754357.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.