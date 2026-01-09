Dark Horse Consulting Group: Bruder Consulting & Venture Group to become Dark Horse Consulting Regenerative Medicine

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026("Bruder" or "BCVG"), a strategic advisory and consulting firm with a global footprint in biotech and biopharma, known for their expertise in the discovery, development, clinical design, and regulatory approval process of biologics, devices and combination products in the orthopedic, wound care, and plastic & reconstructive surgery markets. BCVG is now a department within Dark Horse Consulting (DHC) known as DHC Regenerative Medicine.

This acquisition further strengthens DHCG's patient-centered commitment to accelerating the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics by building out an integrated ecosystem of consulting services. The addition of BCVG extends the Group's wide range of capabilities-following recent strategic expansions with BioTechLogicand Converge Consulting-to include regenerative medicine, tissue repair, and biomaterials. Bruder's global reach is an ideal fit with DHCG's position as a fully integrated global consulting practice.

"Welcoming Bruder into the Dark Horse family as our experts in Regenerative Medicine marks yet another meaningful milestone in our period of strategic growth," said Anthony Davies, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Dark Horse Consulting Group. "BCVG's deep experience in regenerative medicine enriches our collective expertise and accelerates our capacity to deliver comprehensive solutions to developers and investors, thus moving therapies along further and faster for the ultimate benefit of patients worldwide."

Scott P. Bruder, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and CEO of BCVG, added: "Joining forces with DHCG allows us to scale the expertise that our core team and advisors can provide, thus widening our opportunities to support client partners at all stages of the development process. Our expertise in the field of regenerative medicine will also add comprehensive additional value and service offerings to the Group's current clients."

As part of the transaction, BCVG was represented by Goodwin Procter LLP and Edgemont Partners. DHCG was represented by Fenwick & West LLP.

About Dark Horse Consulting Group

Dark Horse Consulting Group, a worldwide consulting organization with offices in North America, Europe, and APAC, was founded in 2014 with the purpose of accelerating development and delivery of cell and gene therapies through unmatched expertise. Since then, The Group's focus has expanded dramatically, with consulting team subject matter expertise now encompassing strategy, operations, Quality, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, modeling, supply chain, commercial launch, and business optimization across the biopharma landscape. DHCG's white glove client service is grounded in rigorous scientific and technical expertise to support clients from early discovery through commercial launch. The Group comprises three business units: DHC, BioTechLogic, and Converge Consulting, with BCVG now forming a specialized Regenerative Medicine department of DHC.

About Bruder Consulting & Venture Group

Bruder Consulting & Venture Group is a full-service strategic advisory firm with expertise in the discovery, development, clinical design, and regulatory approval process of biologics, devices and combination products in the orthopedic, wound care and plastic & reconstructive surgery markets. As veterans of product development, BCVG's experts have completed more than 900 projects for over 150 companies around the world, and led or supported more than $2 billion of licensing, merger, and acquisition transactions in the USA and abroad.

Media inquiries: contactus@darkhorseconsultinggroup.com +1 408-326-0303 ext. 209