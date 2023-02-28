Fast-Growing Digital Resilience Platform Drives Global Expansion With Dynamic Leadership

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Nancie Williams to Senior Vice President of North America and Asia-Pacific. Williams will oversee Red Sift's go-to-market strategies in the two regions as it rapidly scales adoption of its Digital Resilience Platform.

"We are thrilled to continue our momentum and build our powerhouse leadership team with Nancie's appointment," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "Nancie's extensive background and expertise will be invaluable as we work to execute our bold plans for the future and maintain our growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with her as a key member of the Red Sift leadership team.

Williams joins Red Sift with over 20 years of experience in senior sales and business development roles at both startups and household names such as Microsoft and GE Digital. At Microsoft she managed a variety of teams, from enterprise accounts to SMB, in both the US, EMEA and Asia.

"The potential in the US and Asia Pacific for Red Sift is tremendous," said Williams. "We are living in a world where mergers and acquisitions, departmental buying and high growth often mean a bad actor has a better view of a company and its assets than the company does itself. We are turning the tables around for our customers providing a suite of applications that can be simply and immediately be deployed by just entering a url. This is really important based on the global gap in security skills, estimated to be 3.5m people by 2025."

The appointment closely follows the company's acquisition of Hardenize in late 2022 and its $54M Series B round of funding, which it is using to accelerate its global expansion and platform adoption. Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface, including email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter.

For more information on Red Sift and to request a complimentary analysis of your environment, please visit https://redsift.com/.

About Red Sift

The Red Sift Digital Resilience Platform is the first highly scalable cloud platform built for mid to large-sized organizations to see, solve, and secure the greatest vulnerabilities across their digital infrastructure. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover vulnerabilities within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities and the power of machine learning, Red Sift provides the tools to shut down digital impersonation, stop brand abuse, and continuously protect the perimeter.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

