Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
08:02 Uhr
1,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
28.02.2023 | 12:28
147 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 28-Feb-2023 / 10:57 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

DATE: February 27, 2023 

Authorized Member Decision Date 03.11.2022 
Issue Limit           7,000,000,000 
Currency Unit          TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type    Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes 
Sale Type            Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea        Domestic

As a result of our application to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 03,2022, with the letter of approval numbered E-20008792-101.02.01 [42] -77723 by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, " The submission of the text of the final terms and conditions to our Institution within five working days following the date of issue, and in case of a difference between the provisions of the draft terms and conditions text and the provisions of the final terms and conditions text, provided that the written statement of your Bank's Board of Directors is submitted to our Institution, stating that these differences do not eliminate the debt instrument qualification to be included in the contribution capital calculation, it has been deemed appropriate to include the funds with the issuance of debt instruments up to 7 billion TL in the Tier-2 capital calculations as of the date of transfer to your Bank records. "

the approval is given as above.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 226430 
EQS News ID:  1570801 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570801&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2023 05:57 ET (10:57 GMT)

