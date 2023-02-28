Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its partnership with Digital Reality and a further expansion of services to its customers in Singapore via PlatformDIGITAL®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005862/en/

Options and Digital Realty Expand Partnership to Accelerate Low Latency, Cost-effective Trading in Asia The partnership will provide customers with cost-effective, low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments, enabling next-generation trading methods including algorithmic trading (AT). By deploying in Singapore on Digital Realty's global data centre platform PlatformDIGITAL®, Options is set to provide its 600+ customers and partners with an ultra-low latency environment, enabling financial institutions to take advantage of both short-term and long-term growth opportunities. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will provide customers with cost-effective, low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments, enabling next-generation trading methods including algorithmic trading (AT).

By deploying in Singapore on Digital Realty's global data centre platform PlatformDIGITAL®, Options is set to provide its 600+ customers and partners with an ultra-low latency environment, enabling financial institutions to take advantage of both short-term and long-term growth opportunities.

"There isn't a better time for us to extend our partnership with Options into Singapore," said Seamus Dunne, UK Managing Director, Digital Realty. "Over the past few years, Singapore has solidified its spot as one of the fastest growing and most important financial centres in the world. We couldn't be more excited to work with Options to provide the next generation of digital infrastructure for the city, helping to lay the foundations for continued growth in the financial sector."

Options, a long-standing customer and partner of Digital Realty since 2009, is currently deployed with Digital Realty in several markets across Europe and North America. The extension of the partnership into Singapore marks another major deployment with Digital Realty and comes at a time of significant growth for the city. According to the most recent Global Financial Centres Index1, Singapore has overtaken Hong Kong to become Asia's top financial centre the third in the world led only by London and New York.

Options SVP Managing Director EMEA, Sam Farmer, commented, "We are delighted to announce the further expansion in Singapore to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Digital Realty. Our market-leading portfolio of services is set to provide clients with a state-of-the-art platform to build innovative and complex solutions within a fully compliant institutional infrastructure."

Farmer continued, "We have also worked closely with The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ensure clients and partners meet all relevant regulatory standards and are pleased to have successfully onboarded some of the leading asset managers, systematic quant funds, and banks in the region. Our connectivity to all the major regional brokers, as well as the major public cloud providers within the new site, enables the ultimate flexibility to our buy-side clients, ensuring best execution, while also giving sell-side clients the opportunity to run an agile, scalable platform bolstered by investment bank-grade security."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the anticipated benefits of Digital Realty's partnership with Options Technology and the continued growth of Asian financial markets and in Singapore in particular. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally. Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

1 https://www.longfinance.net/programmes/financial-centre-futures/global-financial-centres-index/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005862/en/

Contacts:

Media

William Reynolds

Digital Realty

+44 7469 695775

wreynolds@digitalrealty.com

Liliana Chirila

Digital Realty

+44 7557 044919

lchirila@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 737 281 0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Options Press: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com